LA CROSSE COUNTY MEN'S AMATEUR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
AS PRESENTED BY PEPSI-COLA OF LA CROSSE
Saturday's Tee Times
At The Golf Club at Cedar Creek
Onalaska, Wis.
Par 71 (36-35)
Championship Flight (First tee)
11:30 a.m.
Mark Miller, Jon Wilson
11:39 a.m.
Mike Bistodeau, Almann Brague, Ben Korger
11:48 a.m.
Mike Drugan, Evan Friedl, Eric Johnson
11:57 a.m.
John Percy, Carson Brock, Derek Iverson
12:06 p.m.
Dan Lenz, Andy Tomashek, Jordan Graf
12:15 p.m.
Cody Dirks, Quinn Schultz, Eric Olson
12:24 p.m.
Tony Roberts, Paul Williamson, Tom McClintock
12:33 p.m.
Bennett Hutson, Connor Frawley, Nick Tomlinson
12:42 p.m.
Aaron Bishop, Joel Preeshl, Drew Schroeder
12:51 p.m.
Jake Dunn, Tyler Church, Ben Skogen
First Flight (10th tee)
12:15 p.m.
Zach Elliott, Rahn Pischke, Wes Snyder
12:24 p.m.
Randy Olson, Jordan Rudolph, Blaine Mason
12:33 p.m.
Paul Bruha, Trevor Schultz, Jim Jenkins
12:42 p.m.
Jeff Pigorsch, Mitch Gault, Kurt Peters
12:51 p.m.
Larry Peterson, Rick Stewart, Bruce Lindseth
Second Flight (10th tee)
11:30 a.m.
Robert Schoen, Daron Schmitz
11:39 a.m.
Thomas Grapes, Paul Franke, Bjorn Berg
11:48 a.m.
Roy Brock, Derek Canady, Tim Peterson
11:57 a.m.
Jamie Eklov, Jon Strangstalien, Randy Blank
12:06 p.m.
Tony Friedl, Carsen Dellemann, Marty J. Blocker
Third Flight (First tee)
7:30 a.m.
Greg Espenes, Leon McNutt
7:39 a.m.
Edward Malone, Jon Mueller, Bob Sciborski
7:48 a.m.
Tom Morris, John Bahr, Daniel M. Breeden
7:57 a.m.
Kyle Larkin, Jeff Osgood, Eric Flack
8:06 a.m.
Scott Hackworth, Jeff Meyer, Tony Mueller
Fourth Flight (10th Tee)
7:30 a.m.
Edward Hoskin, Jeff Krueger
7:39 a.m.
Ronald Puestow, Steve Crogan, Eberhard Bosse
7:48 a.m.
Tom Johnson, Andrew Lindseth, Marv Davis
7:57 a.m.
Marty J. Gora, Kyle Koske, Bob Roers
8:06 a.m.
Monte Jacobson, Jim Dolesy, Keith Seidel
