LA CROSSE COUNTY MEN'S AMATEUR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

AS PRESENTED BY PEPSI-COLA OF LA CROSSE

Saturday's Tee Times

At The Golf Club at Cedar Creek

Onalaska, Wis.

Par 71 (36-35)

Championship Flight (First tee)

11:30 a.m.

Mark Miller, Jon Wilson

11:39 a.m.

Mike Bistodeau, Almann Brague, Ben Korger

11:48 a.m.

Mike Drugan, Evan Friedl, Eric Johnson

11:57 a.m.

John Percy, Carson Brock, Derek Iverson

12:06 p.m.

Dan Lenz, Andy Tomashek, Jordan Graf

12:15 p.m.

Cody Dirks, Quinn Schultz, Eric Olson

12:24 p.m.

Tony Roberts, Paul Williamson, Tom McClintock

12:33 p.m.

Bennett Hutson, Connor Frawley, Nick Tomlinson

12:42 p.m.

Aaron Bishop, Joel Preeshl, Drew Schroeder

12:51 p.m.

Jake Dunn, Tyler Church, Ben Skogen

First Flight (10th tee)

12:15 p.m.

Zach Elliott, Rahn Pischke, Wes Snyder

12:24 p.m.

Randy Olson, Jordan Rudolph, Blaine Mason

12:33 p.m.

Paul Bruha, Trevor Schultz, Jim Jenkins

12:42 p.m.

Jeff Pigorsch, Mitch Gault, Kurt Peters

12:51 p.m.

Larry Peterson, Rick Stewart, Bruce Lindseth

Second Flight (10th tee)

11:30 a.m.

Robert Schoen, Daron Schmitz

11:39 a.m.

Thomas Grapes, Paul Franke, Bjorn Berg

11:48 a.m.

Roy Brock, Derek Canady, Tim Peterson

11:57 a.m.

Jamie Eklov, Jon Strangstalien, Randy Blank

12:06 p.m.

Tony Friedl, Carsen Dellemann, Marty J. Blocker

Third Flight (First tee)

7:30 a.m.

Greg Espenes, Leon McNutt

7:39 a.m.

Edward Malone, Jon Mueller, Bob Sciborski

7:48 a.m.

Tom Morris, John Bahr, Daniel M. Breeden

7:57 a.m.

Kyle Larkin, Jeff Osgood, Eric Flack

8:06 a.m.

Scott Hackworth, Jeff Meyer, Tony Mueller

Fourth Flight (10th Tee)

7:30 a.m.

Edward Hoskin, Jeff Krueger

7:39 a.m.

Ronald Puestow, Steve Crogan, Eberhard Bosse

7:48 a.m.

Tom Johnson, Andrew Lindseth, Marv Davis

7:57 a.m.

Marty J. Gora, Kyle Koske, Bob Roers

8:06 a.m.

Monte Jacobson, Jim Dolesy, Keith Seidel

