WEST SALEM — Nick Panitzke didn't win the final race of the year, but that didn't stop him from becoming a Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery NASCAR Late Model season champion at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday.
Ty Majeski won a 40-lap feature to close out the season during the 50th Oktoberfest Race Weekend, but Panitzke crossed the line second to pass Steve Carlson in the season standings. Panitzke, who trailed Carlson by five points, used his second-place finish and Carlson's fifth-place finish to finish four points ahead of Carlson.
Majeski passed Panitzke with five laps to go and held on for the 97th feature victory of his career.
Jacob Goede was third and Nick Murgic fourth in Thursday's feature, which was led early by La Crosse's Don Turner and later by Adam Degenhardt and Cole Howland before Panitzke took over. Carlson won the chase Championship.
Panitzke finished the season with 856 points. Carlson's 852 was followed by third-place Nick Clements at 701.
Chris Weber put the finishing touch on track and chase championships by winning the Mountain Dew AMP Game Fuel Sportsmen feature. He held off Jeff Thompson and Sam Niles to win the feature and finished the season with 637 points. Thompson was second at 610 and Tom Luethe third at 604.
The Auto Value Hobby Stocks feature was won by Adam Moor, who finished ahead of second-place Kaleb Hardy and third-place Bill Schott. Jason Bolster, who was fourth in the feature, won the season championship with 1,020 points. Hardy followed at 1,012, and Brandon Gallagher was third (773).
Troy Tuma won the ANTs Complete Pest Control Hornets Feature over Patrick Thicke and Mark Luethe. Mark Bornitz won the season championship with 627 points, while Kris Berg was second (607) and Cheyanne Stanfield third (606).
Jake Schomers is the season champion in the Auto Value Street Stocks after finishing fourth in Thursday's feature. Schomers had a season total of 646 points, which kept him ahead of Jonathan Burbach (579) and Zach Liebsch (555). Dan Frye won the feature race and was followed by Matt Moore and Al Bartels.
Cory Kemkes won an Outlawz feature over second-place Dave Edwards and third-place Glenn Bush Jr., and Corey Jankowski held off Mike Krueger Jr. and Phil Malouf won the Double-O race. Derek Kraus finished ahead of second-place Nick Murgic, third-place Bryan Syer-Keske, fourth-place Michael Ostdiek and fifth-place Levon Van der Geest in the Super Late Model Futures feature.
Thursday opened a long weekend of racing at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. The Dick Trickle 99 for Super Late Model cars highlights Friday's schedule, which also includes Area Sportsmen and the Midwest Truck Series. Gates open at 3 p.m. with qualifying beginning at 3:05 p.m. and racing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
