HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: City of Palms Classic at Fort Myers, Fla.—Central vs. Petal (Miss.), 4 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Sauk Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Sun Prairie vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.; Viroqua co-op vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Beloit co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Hayward co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Black River Falls, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor, Viroqua at Stoughton Invitational (Alliant Energy Center), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Carroll University, 4 p.m.
PROFESSIONAL
BASKETBALL: ABA—West Michigan Lake Hawks vs. La Crosse Showtime at Reinhart Athletic Complex (Aquinas High School), 7 p.m.
