With a new year right around the corner, the La Crosse Loggers have done some significant — and interesting — juggling to their lineup.
Yes, of course, longtime general manager Chris Goodell continues to build the Loggers 2019 on-the-field roster, but La Crosse won’t be the only lineup he keeps an eye on.
He, along with other members of the Loggers front office, will be watching the Rochester Honkers as well as the Mankato MoonDogs in 2019.
The ownership and management team of the Loggers continues to venture out, and evolve, as it has purchased the Rochester Honkers, a charter member of the Northwoods League, a summer collegiate baseball league that started with five teams in 1994.
Rochester was one of those five teams.
The five-member ownership group of the Honkers is the same group that purchased the MoonDogs a year ago. Mankato businessmen Chad Surprenant and Kyle Smith are the majority owners, with Dan Kapanke, Chris Goodell and Ben Kapanke serving as minority owners who run the day-to-day operations.
The group’s purchase of the Honkers was finalized — and approved by the Northwoods League — in early December.
“This was an opportunity that we came across, as the Rochester market has great potential. This is a league of opportunity and each day provides more opportunity for our staff,” said Goodell, who has been the Loggers general manager since La Crosse joined the NWL in 2003.
“It (purchase of the Honkers) has been evolving over the past year, at the very least, and they (previous owners Kim Archer and Dan Litzinger) were ready to start a new chapter in their lives.
“They were looking for the right partner and the right fit. Talks picked up and we were able to find out that it made a lot of sense for both of us.”
That fit happened to be the same five-person group that took over the MoonDogs late in 2017, and pumped the attendance at that franchise by 8,594 fans in one season (2017 to 2018). Now, the same group will take over the Honkers and operate as Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC, in Rochester.
“We are minority owners of the Honkers in a similar manner to the Mankato arrangement,” Goodell said. “We will operate all three (teams) as separate businesses.”
The business operations and day-to-day game day productions will be similar for all three franchises, but who is in charge of those franchises — in terms of titles and responsibilities — will be released in January, Goodell said.
“We are right in the middle of getting the Rochester staff in place,” Goodell said. “Our staff (in La Crosse) is still going to be intact and doing many more things. There are a couple of title changes coming. I will be involved in all three (franchises) as will Dan (Kapanke) and Ben (Kapanke), Elizabeth (Kapanke) and Chris (Callaway).
“Where we get involved is more on the business side, promotion, ticket sales, that kind of thing.”
Dan and Ruth Kapanke remain the owners of the Loggers, and while Goodell will have additional responsibilities, he will continue to be the main person putting together the Loggers on-field lineup.
“I will deal exclusively with La Crosse when it comes to that (roster). That has not, and will not, change,” Goodell said. “We have three full-time people in management and coaching in Mankato, and they will handle that team’s (roster).
“Coach (Thomas) Walker is returning as the field manager in Rochester. Litzinger and he did the recruiting right up until this transaction. Our staffs in those markets (Mankato and Rochester) will handle those rosters.”
Goodell said the new ownership group is excited to implement some of the things that have worked well in La Crosse and Mankato, as well as bring some new ideas to Rochester, a market of more than 110,000. The Honkers have been successful on the field — winning a league-best five titles (1994, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2009) — but have struggled at the gate over the years. Rochester averaged 887 fans per game in 2018, ranking 19th in the 20-team league. La Crosse was second in the league at 2,740 fans per game in 2018, while Mankato was 12th with 1,334 per game.
“Much like our history in La Crosse and recent history in Mankato, our goal is to explore creating a better environment for the fans,” Goodell said of Rochester, which plays at city-owned Mayo Field. “We’ve got good people, no, we’ve got great people, and when we do something like this is allows us to provide more and bigger opportunities for the people working with our teams.”
