When Steven Torres’ alarm goes off at 4:15 a.m., it’s time to run, bike or swim.
The schedule may seem grueling, but it’s something that Torres has gotten used to after signing up for the Wisconsin Tri Series, an ongoing summer event that includes seven triathlons across the state.
The triathlete has completed four of the races so far — the Lake Mills Triathlon, the Wisconsin Triterium Triathlon, the Pardeeville Triathlon and the Ripon Medical Center Triathlon.
After completing three triathlons in his life before this summer, Torres embarked on the new journey to set a healthy example for his three kids, aged 6, 3 and 8 months.
“I got the motivation to be healthier for my kids,” said Torres, who previously competed in half marathons and marathons before starting triathlons. “I found the Wisconsin Tri Series with seven races all over the state. ... I thought it would be a fun challenge to do, and I would get to see the state and challenge myself with the different races.”
The next triathlon on the list for Torres is the Tri-Ing For Children’s Triathlon, which takes place Sunday in Dousman, Wis. With only a week between this race and the last, Torres is hoping everything runs, and swims and bikes, smoothly. The race is an Olympic distance race, which means the three events are a 1,500-meter swim, a 40k (24.8 miles) bike ride and a 10k (6.2 miles) run.
Torres has competed in both Olympic and sprint distances — ¼-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and 5k (3.1 miles) run — in the past, which has come with some challenges training wise.
“The biggest challenge of training is when it comes to the different distances,” Torres said. “Depending on which distance I’m competing in it’s a little different with how I have to pace myself. It’s challenging jumping back and forth and practicing while balancing the training of both at the same time.”
Torres’ 15-20 hours of training a week has paid off as his best time for the sprint distance is 1 hour, 37 minutes and his best Olympic-distance time is 3 hours, 39 minutes.
The choice to start competing in triathlons came after years of doing half marathons and marathons, which caused too much strain on Torres’ body. The decision to start cross training was an easy one to make after the new triathlete discovered his love for biking just a couple of years ago.
But when all is said and done, the sweet, rewarding feeling doesn’t come from accomplishing a new personal best time, competing throughout the state or the bragging rights associated with nearing the finish of seven triathlons. Instead, Torres said, it comes from seeing his passion for an active lifestyle carry over to his kids.
“Setting an example for my kids is absolutely the most rewarding part,” Torres said. “Some of the races I’m doing have a kids triathlon associated with them and they want to do those, or a 5k or a kid’s run. It’s become more of a family event rather than just me doing and doing this on my own. It’s definitely nice to see that carry over to my kids as well.”
