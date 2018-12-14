HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: HVL/TRC Showdown—Caledonia vs. Stewartville, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas Invitational at Viterbo, 11 a.m.; Tomah at West Salem, 12:30 p.m.; Mount Horeb at Onalaska, 2 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Prairie du Chien, 2:30 p.m.; Central at Brookfield Central, 6 p.m.; Neillsville at Black River Falls; Blair-Taylor at Hillsboro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—HVL/TRC Showdown at Rochester—La Crescent vs. Goodhue, 12:30 p.m.; Caledonia vs. Stewartville, 4 p.m. Aquinas Invitational at Viterbo, 11 a.m.; Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 3:30 p.m.; Menomonie at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Hillsboro; Prairie du Chien at Loras Tournament.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Tomah Invitational, 10 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta at Barron co-op, 1 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 2 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. Beaver Dam co-op at Beaver Dam, 2 p.m.; Faribault at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Monroe co-op, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Viroqua co-op at Middleton co-op, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Hayward vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 3 p.m.; Stoughton co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas at Eau Claire North Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Tomah, Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Cashton at Richland Center Invitational, 9 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Beaver Dam Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Logan/Central, Black River Falls at Auburndale Invitational, 10 a.m.; La Crescent at Fillmore Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Gogebic Tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Hamline (Minn.), 5 p.m.; Western at Gogebic Tournament.
PROFESSIONAL
BASKETBALL: ABA—La Crosse Showtime at Kentucky Enforcers.
