Everything in Clinton Melendez’s business has a story.
The tables fashioned from leftover piping and wood. The rewired chandelier from the Wiegart Brothers building that hangs just inside The Driftless Axe’s interior door. The wooden targets that patrons fling hatchets at inside the venue at 4th and Jay streets in downtown La Crosse, along with the bar top and other wood features, are sourced from Robert Olson’s lumber business near Stevenstown.
You can point to anything in the building and chances are that Melendez or his staff built it or put it together by hand. Items behind the bar and the food that comes from the kitchen have similar local roots. That’s important for Melendez and his co-owner, Toby Farley, as is the unique experience that The Driftless Axe provides.
Axe throwing, as Farley described to the Tribune sports staff, is like a mix of darts, archery, bowling, and golf. For a price starting at $20 per hour per person, players can hurl axes at the new business that spawned from a mobile axe-throwing rig Melendez built and operated.
After taking the mobile throwing lanes to parties, corporate events, and festivals for months, Melendez and Farley already secured their brick-and-mortar location, but weren’t sure if they wanted to go all-in on the axe concept or if it would simply be a feature of the new business. But then Melendez got nearly 3,000 patrons at his mobile business at Oktoberfest, and he knew there was a market for it in La Crosse.
“I slept for three days after that,” Melendez said Wednesday, “Woke up, and knew we had something here.”
The Tribune sports staff went to The Driftless Axe Wednesday for a tutorial on the sport, and instantly found that it’s not a simple as whipping the hatchet down the lane. There’s skill to finding the right speed and rotation to put on the axe in order to get it to stick into the boards, which Melendez says can be changed up to three or four times a day depending on how busy the bar is and how accurate throwers are.
Melendez, Farley, and other workers gave instructions and suggested stances before we started throwing. Four of us tried varied techniques, some involving one hand, others with both, but what you find quickly is that gripping the axe in a manner that feels natural is a bit tricky. The standard hatchet at the venue, ones you’d find at the hardware store, aren’t weighted with throwing in mind, so any movement of the wrist when winding up tips it too far back or too far forward.
Competition level axes — hell yeah there are competitions — are weighted in the handle as well so they’re far more balanced.
Once you understand how to handle the axe, and find the most comfortable throwing motion, you have to adjust speed and throw power to ensure the axe’s blade makes contact and sticks in the board. That last part is crucial, because a throw doesn’t count unless the axe stays in the wood until it’s retrieved. The targets are made of pine from Olson’s, but the business is experimenting with other types of wood to see what’s best.
A key to success, from what we gathered in our hour, is not trying to throw too hard. The axe needs some momentum to stick in the wood, but not so much that it’ll bounce off and not pierce the planks. Like a golf club, you’ve got to let the axe’s head do the work.
It’s easy to quickly get hooked, wanting to get that bull’s-eye. We threw for about 30 minutes seeing how many in a row we could get to stick, and how many points we could rack up.
Aside from the Tribune staff getting introduced to the sport, Wednesday was also a big day for The Driftless Axe because its World Axe Throwing League play started that evening. League players are entered into a pool of 800 axe-throwing locations around the world, and the business has a licensed judge on staff to monitor competition. After six weeks of regular-season play and a playoff, the champion of the league can advance to regional and national WATL competitions.
A tournament is scheduled for the venue in February.
Melendez and his staff have been busy with customers since opening on Black Friday, and wait times for lanes on weekends have climbed to an hour and a half at times. The business strongly suggests making reservations.
There’s something almost primal about axe throwing. Maybe it’s that in every other scenario with a sharp object, your goal is to not lose control of it and let it go airborne. But flinging those hatchets down the lane and the clean chop sound of the blade sticking into the target brings a rush that is worth a try.
“I slept for three days after that. Woke up, and knew we had something here.” Clinton Melendez, co-owner
of the The Driftless Axe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.