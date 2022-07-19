Local baseball: Legion ball thrives in Coulee Region, Wisconsin

Every summer, Coulee Region residents can always rely on a few things – warm weather, late sunsets and American Legion baseball.

As the popularity of club baseball teams and showcase events increases around the country, Legion ball still holds strong in the state of Wisconsin, and the La Crosse area is no exception. This season, 28 teams are competing in the region across multiple classes and levels. Wisconsin’s 209 Legion teams this summer are the third-most in the United States, behind only Minnesota and Nebraska.

Because high school players and even some college freshmen are spending their summers playing with their childhood friends against local teams instead of latching onto travel teams, Legion baseball is thriving in Wisconsin.

For Holmen Post 284 coach Charlie Alexander, the consistent participation coupled with backing from the community allows him to field a competitive team every summer.

“I feel very fortunate with our Holmen team. We get a ton of support from the local community,” Alexander said. “They make Legion baseball a big thing, and the kids are supported by it.”

Post 284’s Senior team has 15 players on its roster, and Alexander said that he’s had his full team present for almost every game this season.

“This is a really committed group of kids,” Alexander said. “I would say at least a dozen of these kids haven’t missed a game all summer.”

Post 284 features three players – Xavier Palmer, Hayden Goodell and Troy Knutson – who are continuing their baseball careers in college next year.

In La Crosse, the Post 52 team has players from both Central and Aquinas High Schools, reuniting players who played youth baseball together. Post 52’s Calvin Hargrove said after a game last month that he enjoys the camaraderie of Legion ball both on and off the field.

“The majority of the players have jobs, and they just come here after their jobs to have fun,” Hargrove said. “It’s a good time to hang out with your friends, and afterwards you go out to eat.”

Hargrove also commented on the balance between competition and enjoyment in Legion ball, which contrasts from club baseball where winning is a priority and playing time isn’t guaranteed.

“The coaches make it really fun,” Hargrove said. “They care about winning and losing, but they’re out here to make us have fun, let us play and give everyone playing time.”

If the Onalaska Legion tournament earlier this month is any indication, American Legion baseball in the Coulee Region is here to stay. Approximately 150 fans attended the final day of the tournament, watching Onalaska’s Post 336 team go undefeated while supporting their local American Legion through the purchase of concessions.

Post 336’s Ayden Larson, who is weeks away from starting his collegiate football career at UW-La Crosse, said after the final game of the tournament that he wanted to play one last summer of Legion ball before trading in his baseball spikes for football cleats.

“It was a great atmosphere this weekend with all the fans at our home tournament,” Larson said. “It’s so fun to be out here in the summer.”