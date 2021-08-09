Local basketball: Davis brothers run first camp at La Crosse Central

He had lost the first shootout to his brother Jordan, but Jonathan Davis was hitting shots and feeling confident now.
The 3-pointers weren’t going to win the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team a championship of any kind, but family bragging rights were on the line as younger campers stood behind their chosen winners at Central High School on Monday.
The first brother to make five was victorious, and anyone who picked him to win was safe from a 25-situp penalty. Jordan’s win in the first round forced Jonathan — and anyone who chose him to win — to do 20 pushups.
With four shots already made, Jonathan looked at the eight or 10 campers who changed their choice after the first round and backed his brother.
“This one’s for all y’all,” he said with a smile before turning, swishing the winning shot and setting off a celebration with his supporters as Jordan and his started their exercises.
The competition was just part of the opening session for a three-day camp given by the brothers and their partner James Fox. It was also just one example of them having some fun in their old gym while giving back to the community that raised them in the sport. They received the opportunity to do that sooner than expected when the NCAA changed its name, image and likeness policy on July 1.
“The first thing we wanted to do was something to give back to the kids in the community,” Jonathan said. “I would go to anything I could (when younger), and that’s what we’re trying to offer with this.”
The event was the brainchild of Jordan, who discussed the idea with Jonathan and their mutual friend, Fox, a skills coach the two have been working with since last year.
“I got the idea, honestly, from doing camps here for Coach (Todd) Fergot, Forrest Larson, TNT5, so I was like, ‘Why not run a camp here?’” Jordan said. “This is the perfect opportunity.”
Fox, an Edgerton High School graduate who played basketball at Augustana College (Ill.) and UW-Whitewater, owns FoxBall and teamed up with the Davis brothers for the venture.
To staff it, Jonathan and Jordan called up some old Central teammates to help them at stations. Noah Parcher, who plays at Northern Michigan University, and Terrance Thompson, who played at UW-Green Bay last season and moves on to Navarro College (Texas) this month, were both coaches at the camp.
All of them outwardly enjoyed their time working with kids in places they used to occupy with shooting drills and plenty of live basketball during a 3½-hour session in the Hackett Gymnasium.
Just before the shootout, campers were given the chance to go one-on-one with either of the brothers if they correctly answered a trivia question from Fox. A couple of them got shots to fall, but Jonathan swatted one to the other end of the gym.
There were no trivia question about the gold medal Jonathan won as part of the Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup this summer. The Americans won all seven games they played in Latvia and beat France 83-81 to win gold, and the campers were aware.
"I didn't bring it with me today," Jonathan said of the gold medal. "They asked me to bring it (Tuesday), though."
He said it is kept in a safe place at home and will always symbolize a special moment of his career. The Davis family hosted a party to celebrate the accomplishment — one of multiple layers — over the weekend.
"We had family and friends over and grilled out," Jonathan said. "Of course, we get back home and we get all the rain. But we had my cousins over, uncles and some family from Iowa. It was great."
Competing with Team USA gave Jonathan several experiences in one.
He got to leave the country for the first time, win a medal and test himself against international competition during games while competing against elite peers during a tryout camp and practices.
"The main goal was to win gold," Jonathan said. "But I feel playing against people who play a little different style of basketball gave me some good pointers and tips.
"The goal is to play in the NBA, obviously, and there were guys from every country over there. Guys from overseas play more physical and can shoot it really well, so it gave me a chance to learn everything I could."
Both have learned a lot about basketball since graduating from Central and are eager to apply that as sophomore with the Badgers. But they were also excited to share some of those things -- as teachers for the first time -- with local players this week.
