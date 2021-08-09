Local basketball: Davis brothers run first camp at La Crosse Central

There were no trivia question about the gold medal Jonathan won as part of the Team USA at the U19 FIBA World Cup this summer. The Americans won all seven games they played in Latvia and beat France 83-81 to win gold, and the campers were aware.

"I didn't bring it with me today," Jonathan said of the gold medal. "They asked me to bring it (Tuesday), though."

He said it is kept in a safe place at home and will always symbolize a special moment of his career. The Davis family hosted a party to celebrate the accomplishment — one of multiple layers — over the weekend.

"We had family and friends over and grilled out," Jonathan said. "Of course, we get back home and we get all the rain. But we had my cousins over, uncles and some family from Iowa. It was great."

Competing with Team USA gave Jonathan several experiences in one.

He got to leave the country for the first time, win a medal and test himself against international competition during games while competing against elite peers during a tryout camp and practices.

"The main goal was to win gold," Jonathan said. "But I feel playing against people who play a little different style of basketball gave me some good pointers and tips.