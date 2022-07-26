Local basketball: Davis returns from NBA Summer League to lead youth camp

LA CROSSE − Las Vegas can be an unsettling place to start a professional sports career, with the scorching summer heat and the ease of access to entertainment providing a bevy of distractions.

But for La Crosse’s Johnny Davis, his determination to succeed in the NBA – and the fact that he doesn’t turn 21 until next February – meant that he was not sidetracked in the pursuit of his goals.

“I was just at the hotel sitting by the pool the whole time,” Davis said when asked about how he spent his free time at the NBA’s Summer League earlier this month. “I didn’t really do a whole lot.”

The former Wisconsin standout and the 10th pick in last month’s NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards returned to La Crosse Central High School, his alma mater, on Tuesday for the Davis Brothers Youth Basketball Camp after playing three summer-league games in Sin City.

Open to local boys and girls in grades 3-12, the three-day camp is led by Davis, his twin brother Jordan and James Fox of FoxBall. Davis said he hopes to leverage his wide array of experiences on the basketball court to educate the next generation of La Crosse athletes.

“I know what it’s like to be in basically any position anyone can be in if they have the desire to play at the highest level in basketball,” Davis said. “I’m just hoping that they can take what I’m giving them and use it.”

In his brief summer-league stint, Davis averaged 8.3 points per game on 27.6% shooting, and although it was his first taste of professional basketball, he summed up his performance succinctly – “Not good.”

“I didn’t play the way I wanted to,” Davis said. “But that’s what I think summer league is for. It’s a learning experience to get a feel for the game and a feel for how things work.”

After draft night in Brooklyn, Davis participated in a mini-camp with his new Wizards’ teammates before the summer-league schedule. While his first game didn’t exactly go according to plan – missing 10 of his 11 shots from the field in a 105-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons on July 9 – the experience of playing in the NBA for the first time met Davis’ expectations.

“I felt like we were prepared going in. It was great to be out there, play with those guys and see what the NBA talent is like,” Davis said.

La Crosse will be home base for Davis over the next few weeks, as he plans to lift weights at Central and train at his new indoor basketball court adjacent to the Davis family's home. Before reporting to Washington, D.C. in late August, Davis will attend a players’ mini-camp in Los Angeles.

“I’m just going to try to get there early and get as much work in as I possibly can before the season starts,” Davis said.

This week’s camp allows Davis to interact with the community that has supported him throughout his basketball journey. It also gives him the chance to visit his favorite La Crosse eateries – in between the morning and afternoon sessions of Tuesday’s camp, Davis planned to stop by Coney Island Station on State Road for their famous hot dogs.

Davis said the reception from the people of La Crosse since being drafted has been both inspiring and rewarding.

“It’s been great. Just for people to come up to me and congratulate me, tell me they’re proud of me. It’s something you want to hear especially as a basketball player just knowing that I did it from a city that’s not really known for basketball or sports,” Davis said. “It feels really good.”