Local golf: Andrew Steinhofer wins Western Wisconsin Open

HOLMEN — For a brief moment, Andrew Steinhofer’s commanding lead in the final round of the Western Wisconsin Open seemed penetrable.

After extending his lead to five shots with a 1-under-par 34 on the front nine, the 31-year-old Madison resident made bogey on No. 10 to allow the rest of the field to creep closer.

But Steinhofer’s response was swift and decisive. He made consecutive birdies on No. 11 and No. 12, pulling away from the pack for good to win the championship flight on Saturday at Drugan’s Castle Mound.

Steinhofer carded a 1-under 69 in the final round for a two-day score of 6-under 134, three shots better than runner-up Keegan Drugan. Carson Brock finished third at 2-under 138, four shots behind Steinhofer.

“I just came out and played,” Steinhofer said after the round. “I didn’t really have any expectations or anything, so I think that helped. I just had a positive mindset.”

As one of the six professionals in the championship flight, Steinhofer earned $2,500. Brock took home $750 as the lowest amateur in the flight.

The victory was Steinhofer’s first in six appearances in the event, which was formerly called the Lawn Care Specialists Open. He made four birdies and 11 pars on Saturday to claim the title.

“I figured if I shot around 7-under, I was okay, so I was kind of playing defensive, which is not my game,” Steinhofer said. “It was important to make those two birdies (on No. 11 and No. 12).”

With the comfortable lead, Steinhofer got to enjoy his trip up No. 18 toward the clubhouse, and he capped his round with an up-and-down par while a crowd of spectators surrounded the 18th green.

“It was cool. It was nice to see everyone come together to watch and cheer everyone in,” Steinhofer said.

Max Hosking, who won last year’s tournament, shot even par on both Friday and Saturday to finish fourth. Dieter Zuehlke and Joe DeRosa tied for fifth at 1-over par on the weekend.

FIRST FLIGHT: Bob Geary led wire-to-wire in the first flight, shooting 6-over on Saturday to win by five shots over runner-up Greg Johnson. Geary was 10-over for the tournament. Jeff Zielke came in third with a two-day score of 18-over 158.

SECOND FLIGHT: Kyle Larkin was a model of consistency in the tightly-contested second flight, shooting 12-over 82 in both rounds to win by one stroke. Larkin and Noah Nelson were tied heading into the final hole, but Nelson made bogey and Larkin made par at the par-3 ninth hole. Nelson tied for second with Emery Healy one shot off the winner. Brock Morris, Robert Roers and first-round leader Steve Wineski finished two shots behind Larkin and tied for fourth.

THIRD FLIGHT: Leon McNutt continued his dominance from Friday, firing an 87 on Saturday to win the third flight by eight strokes. Curt McIlquham took second, and Brett Bauer and Joe Hunter tied for third.