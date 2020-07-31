Local golf: Ben Skogen aiming for third straight County Am title this weekend

Ben Skogen knows as well as anyone that golf is a humbling sport, that past outcomes don’t automatically translate to future results. But if the Onalaska High School graduate and former University of Wisconsin golfer needed a reminder, he got one this week at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.
Skogen shot 27 over par in the four-round tournament and finished tied for 57th. A solid second round, in which he shot an even-par 70 at the Milwaukee Country Club, was overshadowed by an 85 in Thursday’s final round that dropped him 28 spots on the leaderboard — a round he feels was his worst in 10 years.
“I think there was some stretch of really good golf I played, but overall I’m pretty disappointed with how I played,” Skogen said after Thursday’s final round. “This is the worst tournament I’ve played in a long time.”
But this weekend’s La Crosse County Men’s Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse offers Skogen a clean slate. And the idea that the past isn’t a perfect indicator of the future holds true as he looks to become the fifth golfer to win three straight County Am titles.
Nothing is guaranteed.
“I’ve just got to put (Thursday’s round) past me and know that I’ve been playing good golf, for the most part, all summer. One round is not going to define the whole week for me,” Skogen said. “... If you dwell on your past tournaments, you’re never going to get better.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic and a full-time job have limited how much Skogen has played this summer — the County Am will be just his fourth tournament — he has, as he said, had strong showings.
He shot a 1-under 71 and tied for 12th at the Balance & Believe Invitational, a 36-hole tournament that was shortened to 18 because of weather. At the WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, a four-round tournament, he finished 3-under and tied for 31st out of a field of more than 150.
And his even-par 70 on Tuesday at the State Am was one of his best rounds in some time, he said. Skogen hit every fairway and registered four birdies — two on the front nine and two on the back.
He’ll likely need to replicate those performances if he is to three-peat at the County Am. Skogen is in the final group of the championship flight, as is Tyler Church, who finished second last year after holding a two-stroke lead over Skogen after the first round.
“We’re playing against all of our friends and all the people in the local area, so it’s always a good tournament, a good field, something everybody wants to win,” said Church, a Holmen graduate. “I grew up playing with Ben, so it’s always fun to be able to compete with him in this tournament.”
Church said he’s been able to play a couple times a week this summer and is confident in his game going into this weekend. The best club out of Church’s bag is his driver, but a showing similar to that of Day 1 of last year’s County Am — in which he sank a number of long putts and carded six birdies — could be the difference.
James DeBoer Jr. will join Skogen and Church in the final group. Connor Frawley and Drew Schroeder — who finished third and fourth, respectively, last year — will tee off in the group ahead of them.
The format of this year’s County Am has been altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: The championship and first flights will be played Saturday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek before moving to Drugan’s Castle Mound on Sunday, while the second, third and fourth flights will open Saturday at Drugan’s before playing at Cedar Creek on Sunday.
Neither Skogen nor Church have felt unsafe while playing this summer, and both are happy the sport is able to be played with minimal risk.
“It’s good for us golfers to be able to play again,” Skogen said. “Obviously, it’s such a weird time in this world, but Bob Lamb has done such a great job, too, of making this happen still with all this COVID stuff going on.”
“We always look forward to (the County Am) every year,” Church added. “I don’t think anybody has a bad time, and even if you play bad, you’re just out there socializing and hanging out with the whole golf community. And it’s always such a good time.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
