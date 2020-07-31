Local golf: Ben Skogen aiming for third straight County Am title this weekend

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and a full-time job have limited how much Skogen has played this summer — the County Am will be just his fourth tournament — he has, as he said, had strong showings.

He shot a 1-under 71 and tied for 12th at the Balance & Believe Invitational, a 36-hole tournament that was shortened to 18 because of weather. At the WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, a four-round tournament, he finished 3-under and tied for 31st out of a field of more than 150.

And his even-par 70 on Tuesday at the State Am was one of his best rounds in some time, he said. Skogen hit every fairway and registered four birdies — two on the front nine and two on the back.

He’ll likely need to replicate those performances if he is to three-peat at the County Am. Skogen is in the final group of the championship flight, as is Tyler Church, who finished second last year after holding a two-stroke lead over Skogen after the first round.

“We’re playing against all of our friends and all the people in the local area, so it’s always a good tournament, a good field, something everybody wants to win,” said Church, a Holmen graduate. “I grew up playing with Ben, so it’s always fun to be able to compete with him in this tournament.”