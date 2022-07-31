Local golf: Bogey-free back nine gives Drugan Seniors County Am title

It wasn’t flashy, and there were no heroic shots, but Mike Drugan played a near-flawless round of golf on Sunday at Forest Hills Golf Course.

Drugan carded just one bogey and shot 3-under on the back nine to win the championship flight of the 2022 La Crosse County Seniors Amateur Golf Championship. He capped his round with three pars in the final three holes to finish at 3-under 68 and beat out his good friend Paul Williamson.

“When you play out here, you have to hit it in the fairway and hit it straight. It wasn’t too fancy,” Drugan said after the round. “I just kept ‘er in play and made a couple putts.”

The victory was Drugan’s first in the event since 2010. After a bogey on No. 2, he made four birdies and 12 pars to best Williamson, who shot an even-par round of 71, by three strokes. Tom McClintock was third at 1-over 72.

Williamson, a five-time Seniors County Am champion, was tied with Drugan on the 16th tee box after making an eagle on No. 15 to close the gap.

“I was thinking, ‘Here he goes again. Paul’s going to win another one,’” Williamson said.

But the final group had to wait around 30 minutes on the tee before playing No. 16, a long par-3 over a ravine to a green guarded by bunkers. Once the backup on the tee was clear, Williamson hit an errant shot short and left of the green.

“That wait was a long one up there. I don’t know if that affected him or anything,” Drugan said. “The wind was doing strange things up there. It was at our face, then it was at our back.”

Drugan used his 5-iron on the 185-yard tee shot, and his ball landed just off the green. His long lag putt nestled close to the pin, and he made par to take a one-shot lead.

Another par on No. 17, a hole that Williamson double-bogeyed, extended Drugan’s lead to three strokes. Drugan’s drive on No. 18 just missed the fairway, but his wedge shot from an awkward lie hit the green, and he two-putted to win the championship flight.

Following the victory, Drugan said that while breaking the 12-year drought was satisfying, doing it alongside some of his best friends made the win even better.

“It feels really good. It was a good field with good players and good camaraderie. This is a unique tournament because we all know each other,” Drugan said. “Everyone is rooting for everyone to try and do good. It’s fun to play like that.”

FIRST FLIGHT

Bob Roers shot 84 to fend off several contenders and win the First Flight title. Roers made par on Nos. 17 and 18 to win by one stroke over Randy Olson. Robert Burns took third after shooting 86.

SECOND FLIGHT

Mike Huegel’s back-to-back birdies on Nos. 9 and 10 led him to the Second Flight championship with a round of 86. Marv Davis and Jim Dolesy, who led at the turn, tied for second and finished three shots behind Huegel.

SUPER SENIORS

In the 70-and-up Super Seniors flighted division, Robert Schoen shot identical 45’s on the front and back nine, winning the title with a net score of 76. Marty Gora came in second with a 78, and Michael DeYoe took third.