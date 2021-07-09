Local golf: Church, Hosking, Drugan tied for Lawn Care first-round lead

HOLMEN — As Keegan Drugan made his way to the leaderboard to report his first round of the Lawn Care Specialists Open, the professional player from Holmen offered a brief assessment of the day for anyone willing to listen.
"Lot of low scores," Drugan said.
Indeed there were, and Drugan was among them.
He made a 30-foot putt to birdie the par-4 18th to round out a 4-under-par 66 and force a three-way tie for the lead with Tyler Church and Max Hosking, who were also in Drugan's group, at the two-day tournament that started Friday at Drugan's Castle Mound.
"The course was in really good shape. The greens are really good," Drugan said. "I obviously play here quite a bit, so it's nice to see (what) looked like brand new cups in the holes. It just felt like it was a day to go low. It really did."
The low scores extended beyond Drugan, Church and Hosking. Jake Dunn is close behind after carding a 3-under 67, while Drew Schroeder is only three strokes off the lead and Paul Williamson and professional Joe DeRosa both shot a 70.
"The weather was perfect, and the course — with all the rain and stuff — it's not super firm," said Church, a Holmen High School graduate. "It was just very gettable all day. It was probably about the easiest you could play today."
But the best scores came from the final grouping of the championship flight, and those three will be joined by Dunn on Saturday. Their group is scheduled to tee off at 12:15 p.m.
"Playing with other people who are playing good, it's easy to feed off of each other," Drugan said. "Usually your best rounds are with someone else who's kind of forcing you to keep making birdies."
Drugan, for his part, started his round with a birdie, which fellow professional Hosking matched. Drugan just missed a birdie putt on No. 2 but didn't have any blemishes on his card on the front nine.
He was pleased with his driver, made a few mid-range putts and entered the back nine with a 32 after picking up birdies on Nos. 6 and 7.
"Nothing fancy at all," Drugan said. "I never had to get out of trouble. I kept it in play pretty nice today, actually. Pretty rare, but it feels good."
Hosking bogeyed the par-3 6th but kept pace with Drugan with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. He birdied all three of the par-5s despite what he thought were poor tee shots.
"Just the irons in general were solid," Hosking said. "I gave myself a bunch of good looks. It actually could have been a really good round, but it was still pretty good."
But Drugan and Hosking weren't quite as sharp on the back nine, which allowed Church to pull even after shooting a 34 on the front nine.
Drugan bogeyed Nos. 13 and 15 — both par-4s — after driving within 70 or 80 yards from the green, a distance that Drugan said he considers a strength. Hosking, meanwhile, three-putted for bogey on the par-3 14th.
"I hit it to like 20 feet ... and it was just one of those that I'm thinking birdie the whole time and I had a chance to go 5-under and fell back to 3-(under) instead," Hosking said.
Church, who credited his putting for keeping him within striking distance, started to chip away with a birdie on No. 10, a par-4, before finishing his round with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 and a par on No. 18, all par-4s.
"I didn't hit it super close on the front nine — or really at all until those last three holes," said Church, who was bogey-free on the back nine to card a 32 and finish with his 66.
Drugan birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to erase his bogeys, while Hosking birdied No. 17 to erase his. Both had previously birdied the par-5 11th for their 34s on the back nine.
If the conditions are the same for Saturday's second round, Drugan, Hosking and Church all agreed that they expect another day of low scores.
Dunn has shown that he can come from behind and win at Drugan's, as he did at last year's La Crosse County Amateur Men’s Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse, and Drugan said he's looking forward to playing with his group.
"It makes it more relaxing. It's a lot easier," Drugan said of playing with familiar faces. "It's different than a normal tournament where you might get paired with three guys you've never met before.
"We can kind of joke around, and it just makes it a relaxing, calm round."
FIRST FLIGHT: Bruce Lindseth and Jim Socha share the lead after both carded 73s. Both also shot a 36 on the front and a 37 on the back.
Those two will be joined by Jeff Zielke (75) and Matthew Euler (76) in the final grouping of the flight.
SECOND FLIGHT: Daren Simms shot a 76 and holds a four-stroke lead over Emery Healy.
Healy shot a 38 on the front nine for a one-stroke lead over Simms, but Simms rebounded with a 37 on the back while Healy shot a 42.
Joe Hunter is in third (82), while Leon McNutt is in fourth (84).
THIRD FLIGHT: Marv Davis carded an 86 and is four strokes in front of Bob Roers. Both shot a 44 on the front nine before Davis shot a 42 on the back.
Curt McIlquham, who shot a 43 on the front nine, is in third (91), while Rick Gorsett is in fourth (92).