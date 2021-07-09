Local golf: Church, Hosking, Drugan tied for Lawn Care first-round lead

But the best scores came from the final grouping of the championship flight, and those three will be joined by Dunn on Saturday. Their group is scheduled to tee off at 12:15 p.m.

"Playing with other people who are playing good, it's easy to feed off of each other," Drugan said. "Usually your best rounds are with someone else who's kind of forcing you to keep making birdies."

Drugan, for his part, started his round with a birdie, which fellow professional Hosking matched. Drugan just missed a birdie putt on No. 2 but didn't have any blemishes on his card on the front nine.

He was pleased with his driver, made a few mid-range putts and entered the back nine with a 32 after picking up birdies on Nos. 6 and 7.

"Nothing fancy at all," Drugan said. "I never had to get out of trouble. I kept it in play pretty nice today, actually. Pretty rare, but it feels good."

Hosking bogeyed the par-3 6th but kept pace with Drugan with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. He birdied all three of the par-5s despite what he thought were poor tee shots.

"Just the irons in general were solid," Hosking said. "I gave myself a bunch of good looks. It actually could have been a really good round, but it was still pretty good."