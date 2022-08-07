Local golf: Church sets 36-hole record in County Am victory

HOLMEN − With a four-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the La Crosse County Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, Tyler Church knew he had to start strong to maintain his advantage.

A birdie on No. 1 certainly helped his cause.

Church shot 2-under 68 at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen to pull away from the championship field and win his first County Am title on Sunday. He was the only golfer in the two-day event to shoot in the 60s in both rounds, and his 36-hole score of 134 is the new low mark in the tournament’s history.

“I’ve been close a handful of times. I’ve taken a couple seconds, a couple thirds, so it feels good to finally get one,” Church said after the round. “I played really well both days.”

Joe Weber shot 3-under 67 on Sunday to finish in second, six strokes behind Church. Jordan Graf and Shaun Borre tied for third with two-day scores of 144, ten strokes off of Church’s pace.

On the par-5, 536-yard opening hole, Church reached the green in two shots and two-putted for birdie to extend his lead.

“It was a good momentum-builder, that’s for sure. I had a eagle putt and kind of ran it by by six feet and made that coming back, so that gave me confidence going forward for the day,” Church said.

The lone misstep of the day for the 25-year-old from Holmen was a bogey on the par-3 4th hole, but Church’s three birdies and 14 pars were more than enough to win the championship.

As his lead solidified on the back nine, Church decided to play it conservative over the last three holes, learning from his previous experience leading down the stretch in the Lawn Care Specialists Open.

“The year I won the Lawn Care, I hit driver all over the place in the last few holes and put myself in bad spots,” Church said. “This year, I just hit irons out there and tried to give myself good looks.”

Church hit 3-iron off the 16th tee but still only had a wedge shot left into the green. His approach landed 15 feet from the pin, and he sank the putt for his third birdie of the day.

On No. 17 and No. 18, Church kept the driver in his bag, opting for a 5-iron off the tee to assure his ball stayed in play. He carded pars on the final two holes to seal both the victory in the championship flight and the 36-hole tournament record.

The County Am was Church’s last tournament of the summer, and he said the event holds a special significance to him because of the camaraderie and familiarity among its competitors.

“It’s always so fun seeing everyone come back and play it every year,” Church said. “It’s a great time to get together with everybody and play golf, and it’s always fun no matter how you play.”

Jon Wilson fired a 1-under 70 on Sunday, five shots better than his first round at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Saturday, to finish in fifth place. Carson Brock’s 36-hole score of 146 earned him sixth place, and former champions Mike Drugan and Paul Williamson finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.

FIRST FLIGHT: Like Church, Jon Strangstalien also led wire-to-wire to win the first flight championship. His four-shot lead after Saturday’s round started to evaporate during Sunday’s back nine, but he beat out Jim Socha by one stroke with a two-day score of 156. Nick Skibba came in third at 158, and Mitch Gault shot 159 to claim fourth. Socha, Skibba and Gault all shot 1-over 37 on the final nine holes to make a push at the title.

SECOND FLIGHT: At The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Sunday, Robert Timm came from five shots back to win the second flight. His final round of 4-over 75 gave him a 36-hole score of 155, one better than runner-up Bill Feehan, Jr., the first-round leader. Rahn Pischke finished three strokes back to take third.

THIRD FLIGHT: Damian Bork fired an 84 at Cedar Creek to win the third flight by two shots over Joel LaPlount. Bork was three strokes behind LaPlount at the tournament’s midpoint but made a charge on Sunday to take the championship. Keith Seidel shot 90 on Sunday and finished third.

FOURTH FLIGHT: Marv Davis won the fourth flight with a two-day score of 162. Davis, who led by three shots after Saturday’s first round, beat Eric Davidson by two strokes for the title. Davidson carded identical rounds of 82 over the weekend, and Mike Huegel took third with a total score of 166.