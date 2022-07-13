Local golf: Dunn matches course record at Ettrick with improbable eagle

Standing on the final tee box at Ettrick Golf Club last Wednesday, Jake Dunn thought all hope was lost for tying the course record at the nine-hole track.

After a par on No. 8 to remain at 6-under for the round, Dunn needed to eagle No. 9, a 415-yard par-4, to match Paul Williamson’s elusive round of 28 set back in 1989.

“I figured it was pretty much over. I was pouting,” Dunn said. “If I birdie, I shoot another 29, and I don’t care about that.”

Dunn hit what he described as a “crappy” drive into the rough off the right side of the fairway and was left with an 83-yard wedge shot over a maple tree into the green. He pulled his Titleist Vokey 60-degree wedge from his bag and hoisted the ball toward the pin.

“I had to walk over to the side so I could see where it landed because there were trees in my way,” Dunn said.

Click.

The 28th shot of Dunn’s record-tying round never bounced, skipped or rolled. It flew precisely 83 yards before coming to rest at the bottom of the cup on the ninth green.

“We heard the tick, and we never saw the ball,” Dunn said. “It just flew straight in.”

Following the improbable shot, Dunn joined Williamson as the only two golfers in Ettrick’s 44-year history to record an 8-under 28. On a course he’s played “a thousand times,” Dunn finally got all the right breaks necessary to achieve the historic feat.

Dunn’s round began like every other Wednesday men’s club five-some at Ettrick — no warmup, not even a putt on a practice green.

“Two practice swings before, then we’re ripping,” Dunn said.

On No. 1, his drive split the middle of the fairway. Dunn then “stuffed” his approach shot to 4 feet, and he drained the birdie putt.

“Pretty much every time I birdie the first hole, I yell, ‘Course-record watch!’ until I do something stupid,” Dunn said.

His auspicious start continued on No. 2, as he placed his tee shot on the drivable par 4 next to the green, chipped to four feet and sank another birdie try.

Dunn made his longest putt of the day on No. 3, a 145-yard par 3. His tee shot landed 12 feet from the pin, and he canned the putt for his third consecutive birdie.

No. 4 at Ettrick is another reachable par 4 from the tee box, and Dunn’s drive overshot the green.

“I hit a really nice chip from a weird spot to around 5 feet, then had an Apollo, just a lip-out that ripped my heart out,” he said.

On a hole that Williamson birdied in 1989, Dunn had to settle for his first par of the round. But the friendly, par-5 fifth hole awaited.

“Typically I’m looking to eagle that hole, but I hit kind of a dumpy drive,” Dunn said. “I tried to go at the pin and ended up long and right in this really long grass. We actually barely found my golf ball. So I hacked it out of there, and then chipped in for birdie.”

The estimated 30-foot chip sent Dunn to 4-under par through five holes. His tee shot on the par-3 sixth hole nestled 4 feet from the pin, and he made the birdie. No. 7 presented another eagle chance, and Dunn reached the 507-yard par 5 in two shots.

“I had probably a 20-foot eagle putt, and I left it just short, right in the center,” Dunn said. “So then I knew there was some work to be done going forward.”

After six birdies in seven holes, Dunn still needed to go 2-under in the final two holes to tie the course record. His approach shot on No. 8 left him 15 feet for birdie, but he couldn’t hole it.

Dunn recalled remarking to his playing partners on the ninth tee box that No. 9 was one of only two holes that he had never eagled at Ettrick.

“How often are you really going to make eagle on (No.) 9?” Dunn said.

His first deuce on Ettrick’s finishing hole came at the most opportune moment.

Ettrick Golf Club shared the news of Dunn’s round on its Facebook page, and Williamson commented: “Well done Jake!! Nice to have a partner in the 28 club!!”

Dunn will look to continue his success this weekend at the Western Wisconsin Open Championship. The 36-hole event, formerly known as the Lawn Care Specialists Open, starts Friday at Drugan’s Castle Mound. Last year, Max Hosking of Madison won the top flight with a two-day score of 10-under 130, with Dunn placing third at 5-under.

“I’d be really happy to do that again,” Dunn said. “I’m not playing all that many tournaments, and sometimes you do some silly things early on, but hopefully I can play as well as I did last year. Hopefully Max can be a little more cooperative and not shoot so low.”