Local golf: Jake Dunn wins men's La Crosse County Amateur championship

Graf and McClintock both finished at 144. Tyler Church was fourth (145) and Ben Skogen fifth (148) after finishing as the top two a year ago. Skogen was denied a third straight championship.

McClintock wedged himself into the title picture with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18. Dunn held on the the win when both he and Graf bogeyed at 18. All three birdied 17, leaving Dunn's lead over Graf at one shot and over McClintock at three.

Graf led by two shots after Saturday's first round and said he felt pretty good going into Sunday and avoided the nerves he did feel by playing well early.

He birdied No. 1 and followed that up with two pars and another birdie.

"I went to bed early, and that was fine, but I woke up at 4 (a.m.) and couldn't go back to sleep," Graf. "No one watched me tee off on 1, so I was feeling pretty good, but then we got to the back (nine)."

Graf bogeyed two of the first three holes and had a double bogey on 16 before finishing birdie-bogey and carding a 40 on the back nine. McClintock shot a 36 on the back and had three bogeys before scoring the birdies on 17 and 18.