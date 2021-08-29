Local golf: Joe Weber wins in return to County Am

“He just hits it so well,” Schroeder said of Weber. “He hits it well and putts it well, drives it well. Very consistent player. He’s just very complete. Everything he does is just very solid and even keel.”

Schroeder’s round was similar to Saturday’s in that he had a rough start, but he couldn’t match his first-round finish, which included birdies on the final four holes.

“I didn’t hit it very well, I was kind of all over the map,” Schroeder said. “I mean, on (No.) 14, my ball hit a tree and bounced over the green — almost went in the hole and then just missed the green.

“So I was all over the map, just trying to make scores and hang in there. I was able to do it, but Joe was just very solid. Very solid.”

Weber’s consistency paid off in the end, and he hopes he’ll be able to defend his title next year.

“It’s always kind of up in the air. You never know where life takes us,” he said. “So yeah, hopefully we’ll be back next year.”

FIRST FLIGHT: Trevor Schultz built on his first-round lead by shooting a 77, which was tied for the low score in the flight.