Local golf: Joe Weber wins in return to County Am

ONALASKA — Joe Weber was a bit nervous when the La Crosse County Amateur Men’s Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse was postponed because of rain.
With three young kids, not every weekend fits with his schedule — as evidenced by the 2016 and 2017 County Am champion not competing in the 36-hole tournament the past three years.
But just like the original dates, the rescheduled ones happened to line up. And Weber made the most of his return.
Trailing Drew Schroeder by one stroke after Saturday’s opening round at Drugan’s Castle Mound, Weber shot a 2-over-par 73 at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Sunday and edged by Schroeder and Jake Dunn to win the championship flight for the third time in six years.
“It’s always a good event, and it’s fun. It’s very well supported,” said Weber, who shot a 69 on Saturday for a two-day total of 142. “The group of guys that you get to play with are great. I was happy that after it got rained out, I had the weekend available to play again. I always enjoy this event.”
Schroeder shot a 5-over 76 on Sunday for his 144 and finished second. Dunn, who won the title last year and entered the day tied with Weber, finished third (69-78, 147), while Paul Williamson (71-77, 148) and Tom McClintock (71-79, 150) rounded out the top five.
Weber started his round with a double bogey, which allowed Schroeder and Dunn to take an early two-stroke advantage. But he made two long birdie putts on the third and fourth holes — a par-3 and a par-4, respectively — to pull ahead after Schroeder and Dunn bogeyed No. 4.
Bogeys from Weber on the par-4 fifth and eighth, though, allowed Dunn to take a one-stroke lead into the back nine.
But Weber responded with a birdie on the par-4 10th and capitalized on a bogey from Dunn on No. 11 to reclaim the lead. He had short birdie putts on Nos. 12 and 13 but missed both, which allowed Dunn and Schroeder to stay within two strokes.
Weber then bogeyed No. 14 — a par-3 — while Dunn and Schroeder parred to pull within one.
“It kind of brought everyone really close,” Weber said. “But I knew that coming down the stretch, the last four holes would be really hard and if I could play them even or under par that I’d give myself a really good chance.”
And that’s exactly what Weber did.
He finished his round with a bogey on the par-5 18th, but a birdie on No. 17 and pars on Nos. 15 and 16 kept him steady.
Schroeder, meanwhile, bogeyed the par-3 16th, and Dunn carded double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16.
“He just hits it so well,” Schroeder said of Weber. “He hits it well and putts it well, drives it well. Very consistent player. He’s just very complete. Everything he does is just very solid and even keel.”
Schroeder’s round was similar to Saturday’s in that he had a rough start, but he couldn’t match his first-round finish, which included birdies on the final four holes.
“I didn’t hit it very well, I was kind of all over the map,” Schroeder said. “I mean, on (No.) 14, my ball hit a tree and bounced over the green — almost went in the hole and then just missed the green.
“So I was all over the map, just trying to make scores and hang in there. I was able to do it, but Joe was just very solid. Very solid.”
Weber’s consistency paid off in the end, and he hopes he’ll be able to defend his title next year.
“It’s always kind of up in the air. You never know where life takes us,” he said. “So yeah, hopefully we’ll be back next year.”
FIRST FLIGHT: Trevor Schultz built on his first-round lead by shooting a 77, which was tied for the low score in the flight.
His two-round total of 150 was six strokes ahead of Mitch Gault, who also shot a 77 after carding a 79 on Saturday.
SECOND FLIGHT: Rahn Pischke and Gavin Olson finished first and second, respectively, after holding those positions entering Sunday.
Pischke shot an 84 for a two-round score of 160, while Olson finished at 164 after his 85.
THIRD FLIGHT: Eric Davidson came from behind to win with a combined score of 171.
His 80 allowed him to jump ahead of Keith Seidel and Andrew Lindseth, who were tied for first after Day 1. Seidel (85-90, 175) and Kevin Drewiske (88-87, 175) tied for second, while Lindseth (85-93, 178) tied with Leon McNutt (90-88, 178) for fourth.
FOURTH FLIGHT: Brandon Uffelman shot an 87 for a two-round score of 172 and the win.
Rich Schultz (87-88, 175) was second, while Monte Jacobson (82-100, 182) — who led after the first round — finished third.
