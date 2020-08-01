Local golf: Jordan Graf holds two-stroke lead in County Am

“It’s funny because I had a tournament just two weeks ago in Waterloo, and I played with a guy named Dusty. He was using a half dollar coin (as a marker), and he had a year on it, 1960-something. The round I played with him, he shot that 60-something,” said Graf, who plays at Glendale Community College (Ariz.). “I was out on Drugan’s randomly on Thursday, and they gave me a half dollar. It said 1968 on it. And it just so happens I shot 68 today.

“I don’t know if that has anything to do with anything, but I was looking at 1968 the entire time.”

Fate or not, Graf started hot on Saturday. He birdied each of the first four holes, the final of which was capped by a 15-foot putt, before he parred No. 5. He followed with a birdie on No. 6 and a par on No. 7.

Even with a double-bogey on No. 8, his only one of the round, he shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine.

“I was lucky that I could miss right with my driver because I missed probably every fairway to the right with my driver,” Graf said. “But I would say my putter really (was strong). On the front nine, I mean, I made five putts in a row right away to start.”