Local golf: La Crosse Men's County Amateur kicks off Saturday

There are no shortage of story lines and no shortage of star power as the 31st annual La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse begins on Saturday.
With the women’s and seniors tournaments already completed, it’s time for the 36-hole men’s competition, which will take place at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Saturday and Drugan’s Castle Mound on Sunday.
The field will include seven former champions and the return of five-time champion Ryan Quinn, who resides in Bloomington, Ill., and regained his amateur status in 2013. Quinn won the championship flight in 1997, 1999 and 2001-2003 and won a recent WSGA event.
Quinn is traveling to play after former champions were made eligible regardless of residence. That rule also allows for the return of Mason Milner, who lives in Burnsville, Minn., and won the tournament, which was started in 1932, in 2006.
Paul Williamson, Joe Weber, Michael Drugan, Don Nontelle and Jake Dunn — the defending champion — are also competing this weekend. Williamson, who won the seniors championship last weekend, owns the all-time record for men’s tournament wins with seven. He’ll try to become the first to win both the seniors and men’s tournaments during the same year.
Dunn shot 70-73—143 for a one-stroke victory over Jordan Graf and Tom McClintock last year. Graf returns, but McClintock has withdrawn because of an injury.
Weber, who lives in West Salem, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and returns after a three-year absence. Drugan, co-owner of Castle Mound in Holmen, is one of only four players to appear in the County Am since it was revived in 1991. He won the 2005 championship.
The 75-year-old Nontelle won the 1975 Championship Flight. He won the Super Seniors Flight in last weekend’s tournament with a low net 67 after an impressive low gross 75 and is competing in the Third Flight this weekend.