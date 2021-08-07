Local golf: La Crosse Men's County Amateur postponed because of rain

The 31st annual La Crosse County Men's Amateur Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed because of rain.

The 36-hole tournament has been rescheduled for Aug. 28-29, with all flights being played at Drugan’s Castle Mound on Aug. 28 and all flights being played at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Aug. 29.

Players who will be unable to compete on the rescheduled dates can request a refund by contacting Bob Lamb at bob@boblamboutdoors.com or Bruce Kaiser at bkaiser172@aol.com. The deadline for requesting a refund is Aug. 20.

New players can also enter, and forms are available at Drugan's Castle Mound, The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and boblamboutdoors.com. The entry deadline is Aug. 20.

