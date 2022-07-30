Local golf: Larsen wins Women's County Am

ONALASKA − Molly Larsen's firm grip on the La Crosse County Women's Amateur Golf Championship slipped when her approach into the 18th green landed in a pond.

Allison Balduzzi had already carded an 83, and Julie Schroeder's approach on No. 18 left her a long birdie putt for a potential round of 82. Larsen's three-shot advantage at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek had nearly evaporated as she pulled a wedge from her bag with 87 yards to the hole for par.

Larsen calmly struck the wedge shot over a greenside bunker to around 15 feet from the pin, and after Schroeder's birdie try fell short, Larsen two-putted to secure the one-shot victory on Saturday at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.

After the round, Larsen said her conservative approach on the final hole almost cost her the tournament.

"I tried to play it safe by taking a hybrid off the tee. I'm notorious for finishing my last hole pretty rough," Larsen. "I should have probably taken another club, but besides that I just grinded it out there at the end with that shot after the (penalty) drop."

Despite the double-bogey on No. 18, the Tomah native and UW-La Crosse student shot 81 to win the championship flight, recording nine pars in the round. Balduzzi and Schroeder tied for second, and Barb Hegenbarth took fourth with an 87.

The victory broke a streak of three-straight championships by Annie Balduzzi, Allison's older sister. Annie shot 90 to finish fifth, and her unfortunate 10 on the par-4 fifth hole opened the door for the rest of the field.

For Larsen, her driver is normally one of her best clubs, but after some inaccurate tee shots on the front nine, she decided to switch it up.

"I decided to put (the driver) away midway through my round and hit 3-wood off the tee, which when you're playing off the red tees you can get away with a little more here," Larsen said.

Through 14 holes, Larsen and Schroeder were tied up, but on the difficult par-4 15th hole, Schroeder lost a ball in a creek and took a triple-bogey. Larsen made a 5 to gain a two-stroke lead, and she added to her advantage with a par on No. 17, a hole that Schroeder bogeyed.

Even as the drama heightened during the closing holes, Larsen said playing with Annie Balduzzi, who she faced in high school matches, and Schroeder was a fun experience.

"I haven't played with Annie for about four years," Larsen said. "It was great vibes today, and everyone kept it pretty light-hearted."

Larsen will return to UW-L this fall for one last season with the Eagles' golf team, and she is scheduled to graduate in 2023 with a degree in therapeutic recreation.

With three weeks to go until the college season, Larsen said she will now focus on her training, but she admitted it was nice to come out on top in her final tournament of the summer.

"It feels good," Larsen said. "The course was in great condition, and it was tough today with the greens rolling really fast. I'm happy I got the pleasure to play today."

In the flighted division, Cathi Baus' net score of 72 earned her the championship, beating out Terry Ziegelbauer's 74 and Krista Drewiske's 76. Stacey McIlquham came in fourth with a net score of 77, and Diana Pintz and Terry Thomas rounded out the division with a 78 and 84, respectively.