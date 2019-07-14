Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen | par 71 final results
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Tyler Church—70-68—138
Paul Williamson—69-71—139
Keegan Drugan (PRO)—70-71—141
Max Hosking (PRO)—72-71—143
Jake Dunn—73-70—143
Chris Mithelman—80-64—144
Joe DeRosa (PRO)—72-73—145
Matt Dunn—73-74—147
Andrew Steinhofer (PRO)—78-69—147
Joel Preeshl—70-78—148
Tim McCormick (PRO)—73-75—148
Connor Frawley—75-73—148
Jay Halverson—75-73—148
Drew Schroeder—75-73—148
Greg Johnson—75-74—149
Bob Geary—76-75—151
Jordan Graf—78-73—151
Cody Dirks—76-76—152
Kevin Loeffler—77-75—152
Tony Roberts—77-76—153
Ross Wilhelm—77-79—156
Brady Strangstalien (PRO)—77-79—156
Nick Tomlinson—79-77—156
Jake Ash—82-74—156
Marcus Williamson—77-80—157
Mike Drugan— 84-73—157
Bruce Lindseth— 77-82—159
Eric Haug—80-79—159
Eric Olson—80-81—161
Derek Iverson—81-81—162
Scott Erickson—83-82—165
Nick Anderson—81-85—166
FIRST FLIGHT
Doug Hageness—75-78—153
Jim Socha—78-78—156
Mitch Gault—80-79—159
Jeff Zielke—82-77—159
Tony Friedl—80-80—160
Kurt Peters—83-77—160
Tim Darwin—83-78—161
Trevor Schultz—83-79—162
Joe Loomis—81-83—164
Jim Jenkins—81-84—165
Paul Franke—84-83—167
Bjorn Berg—87-81—168
Joel LaPlount—86-86—172
Roger Martinez—86-87—173
SECOND FLIGHT
Randy Blank—76-82—158
Emery Healy—78-87—165
Greg Espenes—82-84—166
Brent Staff—84-82—166
Dan Breeden—88-81—169
Tim Ratajski—85-86—171
Dan Leis—85-86—171
Thomas Grapes—85-87—172
Scott Hackworth—84-90—174
Eugene Faga—90-85—175
Steve Wineski—86-91—177
Kent Drugan—92-86—178
Leon McNutt—92-86—178
Tim Jones—86-94—180
Jeff Osgood—88-94—182
THIRD FLIGHT
Keith Seidel—87-83—170
Damian Bork—86-85—171
Tony Raymond—88-86—174
Patrick Rice— 87-89—176
Kyle Koske—90-89—179
Marv Davis—88-92—180
Ronald Puestow—92-88—180
Rob Hansen—98-82—180
Andrew Lindseth—96-85—181
Larry Pierce—96-87—183
Steve Crogan—90-97—187
Bob Roers—92-97—189
Marty Gora—93-96—189
Jon Muller—97-95—192
Mike Rosenau—97-95—192
Shawn Harper—97-96—193
