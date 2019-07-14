{{featured_button_text}}

Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen | par 71 final results

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Tyler Church—70-68—138

Paul Williamson—69-71—139

Keegan Drugan (PRO)—70-71—141

Max Hosking (PRO)—72-71—143

Jake Dunn—73-70—143

Chris Mithelman—80-64—144

Joe DeRosa (PRO)—72-73—145

Matt Dunn—73-74—147

Andrew Steinhofer (PRO)—78-69—147

Joel Preeshl—70-78—148

Tim McCormick (PRO)—73-75—148

Connor Frawley—75-73—148

Jay Halverson—75-73—148

Drew Schroeder—75-73—148

Greg Johnson—75-74—149

Bob Geary—76-75—151

Jordan Graf—78-73—151

Cody Dirks—76-76—152

Kevin Loeffler—77-75—152

Tony Roberts—77-76—153

Ross Wilhelm—77-79—156

Brady Strangstalien (PRO)—77-79—156

Nick Tomlinson—79-77—156

Jake Ash—82-74—156

Marcus Williamson—77-80—157

Mike Drugan— 84-73—157

Bruce Lindseth— 77-82—159

Eric Haug—80-79—159

Eric Olson—80-81—161

Derek Iverson—81-81—162

Scott Erickson—83-82—165

Nick Anderson—81-85—166

FIRST FLIGHT

Doug Hageness—75-78—153

Jim Socha—78-78—156

Mitch Gault—80-79—159

Jeff Zielke—82-77—159

Tony Friedl—80-80—160

Kurt Peters—83-77—160

Tim Darwin—83-78—161

Trevor Schultz—83-79—162

Joe Loomis—81-83—164

Jim Jenkins—81-84—165

Paul Franke—84-83—167

Bjorn Berg—87-81—168

Joel LaPlount—86-86—172

Roger Martinez—86-87—173

SECOND FLIGHT

Randy Blank—76-82—158

Emery Healy—78-87—165

Greg Espenes—82-84—166

Brent Staff—84-82—166

Dan Breeden—88-81—169

Tim Ratajski—85-86—171

Dan Leis—85-86—171

Thomas Grapes—85-87—172

Scott Hackworth—84-90—174

Eugene Faga—90-85—175

Steve Wineski—86-91—177

Kent Drugan—92-86—178

Leon McNutt—92-86—178

Tim Jones—86-94—180

Jeff Osgood—88-94—182

THIRD FLIGHT

Keith Seidel—87-83—170

Damian Bork—86-85—171

Tony Raymond—88-86—174

Patrick Rice— 87-89—176

Kyle Koske—90-89—179

Marv Davis—88-92—180

Ronald Puestow—92-88—180

Rob Hansen—98-82—180

Andrew Lindseth—96-85—181

Larry Pierce—96-87—183

Steve Crogan—90-97—187

Bob Roers—92-97—189

Marty Gora—93-96—189

Jon Muller—97-95—192

Mike Rosenau—97-95—192

Shawn Harper—97-96—193

