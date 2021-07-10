Local golf: Madison's Max Hosking wins Lawn Care Specialists Open

HOLMEN — Max Hosking wasted little time breaking open a very close tournament on Saturday at Drugan's Castle Mound.
The Madison resident began his second 18-hole round of the Lawn Care Specialists Open with three straight birdies. He followed that up with another on No. 5 and was off to the races the rest of the way.
Hosking fired a 6-under-par 64 for a two-day score of 10-under 130 that was three shots better than good friend and runner-up Keegan Drugan and five better than third-place Jake Dunn in a 20-player Championship Flight.
"I had confidence coming in," said Hosking, who was tied with Drugan and Tyler Church for the lead after one round. "I came out kind of hot and knew that if I stuck to my mental game, I'd do well.
"These guys, especially Keegan and Tyler, hit the ball a lot longer than I do and play a different style than I play. It was just nice to get the lead and be able to stay patient and not get too aggressive with it."
Hosking, who is a pro at Nevada Bob's Golf in Madison, said he was drawn to the tournament back in 2015 through his friendship with Drugan. He has played in it every year since and won it for the second time on Saturday. Hosking also won in 2017.
"We lived together in California five or six years ago during the winter," Hosking said of he and Drugan. "Keegan and I have been golfing with an against each other since Junior days,so he connected me with the tournament, and it's always a fun one to play.
"And it helps to play with the local guys because we want to see each other play well and congratulate each other. Between Keegan and Tyler, and then adding Jake to our playing group today, they have this course covered. It was a lot of fun."
Hosking, who opened with a 66 on Friday, said his irons and success with his putting game made the difference.
"I hit an unbelievable shot on 1 from under a tree on the right to about 2 feet and another one from the trees on to within 6 or 7 feet," Hosking said. "Then I made a 10-footer (putt) on 3 and came back on 5 with a shot from about 150 (yards) to about 2 feet again. It was one of the better iron-striking rounds that I've had in my life, really."
Hosking said the tournament is one of the few he is playing during a fairly noncompetitive summer. He placed third in the WPGA's Dairyland Open at Prairie du Sac, Wis., last month.
"Being in the PGA and teaching golf, it's a lot more work and less playing now, but that's fine," he said. "This summer is much different than past summers for me, and this is one of the few (tournaments) that I am playing this year. I may only play half a dozen, so it's really nice to be able to play well this weekend."
FIRST FLIGHT: Jim Socha also pulled away from a tied first round to win a championship.
Socha followed up Friday's round of 73 with a 77 for a 150 to beat both Bruce Lindseth and Jeff Zielke by three strokes. Socha and Zielke were tied for the lead after the first round, and Zielke kept the pressure on after trailing by two shots.
Socha used a 40 on the back nine and three-shot advantage at No. 13 — Socha had a 5 and Lindseth an 8 — to take control. A 3 on No. 14 gave Socha two shots on Zielke.
Matthew Euler and Rick Elsen tied fof fourth place at 155.
SECOND FLIGHT: Onalaska's Daren Simms led by four shots after one day and won by seven after rounds of 76 and 84 gave him a 160. Emery Healy, Joe Hunter and Daniel Breeden all tied for second place with a 167, and Andrew Lindseth followed with a 168.
THIRD FLIGHT: La Crosse's Marv Davis was the winner at 172 after consecutive rounds of 86. He finished four shots ahead of runner-up Rich Schultz, who came back from an opening round of 94 with an 82 on Saturday.
Curt McIlquham was third (180), and Bob Roers and Rick Gorsett tied for fourth (184).
