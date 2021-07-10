Local golf: Madison's Max Hosking wins Lawn Care Specialists Open

HOLMEN — Max Hosking wasted little time breaking open a very close tournament on Saturday at Drugan's Castle Mound.

The Madison resident began his second 18-hole round of the Lawn Care Specialists Open with three straight birdies. He followed that up with another on No. 5 and was off to the races the rest of the way.

Hosking fired a 6-under-par 64 for a two-day score of 10-under 130 that was three shots better than good friend and runner-up Keegan Drugan and five better than third-place Jake Dunn in a 20-player Championship Flight.

"I had confidence coming in," said Hosking, who was tied with Drugan and Tyler Church for the lead after one round. "I came out kind of hot and knew that if I stuck to my mental game, I'd do well.

"These guys, especially Keegan and Tyler, hit the ball a lot longer than I do and play a different style than I play. It was just nice to get the lead and be able to stay patient and not get too aggressive with it."

Hosking, who is a pro at Nevada Bob's Golf in Madison, said he was drawn to the tournament back in 2015 through his friendship with Drugan. He has played in it every year since and won it for the second time on Saturday. Hosking also won in 2017.