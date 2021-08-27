Local golf: Men's County Am tries again to tee it up

The first-ever postponed version of the 31st annual La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse has a new look this weekend.
The 36-hole tournament was originally scheduled for Aug. 7-8 but was postponed after more than 5 inches of rain and heavy flooding on opening day. Both host courses were forced to close. Tournament officials quickly changed the tournament dates to Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, hoping for better weather.
“We were closed for four days,” said Dave Cornelius, longtime PGA professional and general manager at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska, one of the tournament courses. “We pumped more than 15 million gallons of water off the course and that’s conservative.”
Drugan’s Castle Mound Country Club in Holmen, the other tournament site, also suffered major flooding.
The three-week delay caused changes in the original 96-player field, with the new field featuring some disappointing withdrawals but also some bright additions.
For example, five-time Championship Flight winner Ryan Quinn and perennial contender Tyler Church withdrew. So did last year’s runner-up Jordan Graf from La Crescent, Minn.
“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come back for the County Am. I have a couple of friends flying in for the Illinois and Nebraska football game,” said Quinn, who resides in Bloomington, Ill., with his family. “You can count on me being back next year on its regular date.”
Church and Graf also have conflicts this weekend, as do several other players.
However, two-time winner Ben Skogen, formerly of Onalaska and now living in Franklin, Wis., along with local golfer Tom McClintock, often regarded as the best player to have not yet won a County Am title, have joined this weekend’s field.
“I’m probably gonna be a field filler this weekend, but I’m looking forward to playing and seeing everyone,” McClintock said. ”It’s County Am weekend. Great atmosphere and good people.”
The 56-year-old McClintock said he is always disappointed with a tournament rainout, but is looking toward this weekend.
McClintock, the 2020 Kwik Trip Seniors County Amateur champion, was forced to withdraw on July 31, because of an injury. Three weeks of rest has allowed him to re-enter the Men’s tourney this weekend. He tied for second place in the Men’s County Am last year and is a familiar face in the top 10.
“I’m gonna take advantage of the opportunity to get one more event in. Not sure if my time has passed me by to win,” he said. “But that’s why we play, to see what we can do.”
Skogen, who won back-to-back title in 2018 and 2019 and finished fifth last year, is a manager at Festival Foods in Lake Mills, Wis. Job commitments prevented him from entering the County Am on the original dates. His busy work schedule has also left little time for golf this summer.
“I haven’t been playing much this summer,” Skogen said. “I joined Tuckaway Country Club about two weeks ago, so I have been able to practice and play a little more. I’m going to compete and do everything I can Saturday and Sunday to hopefully have a chance at another title.
“Tuckaway has been great. My fiance’s parents are members out there. It’s a great golf course with a lot of good players. I am looking forward to getting out there more,” he added.
Skogen wouldn’t pick a favorite considering the strong field every year.
“There are a lot of good players, but I really haven’t looked at the field,” he said. “I really look forward to coming back this weekend. I look forward to seeing everyone in the La Crosse golf community again.”
Defending champion Jake Dunn is the heavy favorite this weekend after winning last weekend’s Three Rivers Golf Association Championship.
Other returning past winners of the Championship Flight in this weekend’s field are Mason Milner, Paul Williamson, Joe Weber and Michael Drugan.
Holmen’s Williamson, Quinn’s uncle, is the all-time County Am winner with seven titles. He also has won five Seniors championships, including his latest this year.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Williamson.
When reminded that no one has ever won the Men’s and Seniors County Am titles in the same year, Williamson chuckled about his chances.
“You have to remember I’m playing courses 6,200 to 6,300 yards long. Cedar will be 6,500 and Drugan’s will be stretched out to 6,500, maybe 6,600,” he said.
“These college kids will be bombing the ball 50 yards past me, but my equalizer is my wedge game. They’ll knock it on in two on all the par-5’s. I have to hit within 100 yards away and then try to get up and down for birdie.”
Dunn, the defending champion, admits this year’s County Am will be an emotional two days. Dunn’s 61-year-old mother recently died from pancreatic cancer.
Dunn said last year’s victory was “sweet,” but he doesn’t expect any added pressure.
“No, it’s the same pressure with every tournament. I’m going in like always with expectations that I’m going to play well and hit shots I know I can hit and hope everything works out,” he said.
If Dunn is fortunate enough to win again this weekend, he expects it to be emotional, especially because his mother’s funeral was July 31.
“Yeah, I’d probably start crying if I won,” he said.
Dunn shot 70-73-143 last year for a one-stroke victory over Graf and McClintock.
Weber, who lives in West Salem, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and returns after a three-year absence.
Drugan, co-owner of Castle Mound in Holmen, is one of only four players to appear in every County Am since it was revived in 1991. He captured the 2005 championship.
Meanwhile, Eric Flack, Jordan Rudolph and Mitch Gault are flighted champions returning for another title run. Flack captured the Fourth Flight crown in 2020 but moved into Third Flight this year. Rudolph won the Second Flight title in 2020 and returns in the same flight. Gault attempts to defend his 2020 First Flight championship.
A new winner is assured in Third Flight as last year’s champ, James Freng, did not enter this year.
Bob Lamb is the tournament director and writes for boblamboutdoors.com