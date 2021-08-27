Local golf: Men's County Am tries again to tee it up

Church and Graf also have conflicts this weekend, as do several other players.

However, two-time winner Ben Skogen, formerly of Onalaska and now living in Franklin, Wis., along with local golfer Tom McClintock, often regarded as the best player to have not yet won a County Am title, have joined this weekend’s field.

“I’m probably gonna be a field filler this weekend, but I’m looking forward to playing and seeing everyone,” McClintock said. ”It’s County Am weekend. Great atmosphere and good people.”

The 56-year-old McClintock said he is always disappointed with a tournament rainout, but is looking toward this weekend.

McClintock, the 2020 Kwik Trip Seniors County Amateur champion, was forced to withdraw on July 31, because of an injury. Three weeks of rest has allowed him to re-enter the Men’s tourney this weekend. He tied for second place in the Men’s County Am last year and is a familiar face in the top 10.

“I’m gonna take advantage of the opportunity to get one more event in. Not sure if my time has passed me by to win,” he said. “But that’s why we play, to see what we can do.”