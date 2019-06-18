The largest annual golf tournaments in the Coulee Region are now open for registration.
The Lawn Care Specialists Open Championship and the trio of tournaments that make up the La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships are accepting entrants for the July and August competitions.
The 26th annual Lawn Care Specialists Open — a 36-hole tournament set for Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen — is limited to the first 120 entries between professional, championships, first, second, and third flights. The $75 amateur fee covers both rounds of the tournament and contributes to the $750 championship flight prize. There will also be at least 10 players in the professional flight vying for a $4,000 prize.
La Crosse’s Josh Dirks won the tournament outright last year after being the amateur champ in 2017. Madison-based pro Max Hosking won the professional flight in 2018.
The tournament, which is directed by Lawn Care Specialists proprietor Joe Bilskemper, is open to anyone 18 or older holding a current USGA handicap card. Players with a USGA index of 5.0 or below will be entered into the championship flight. Entry forms are available at Drugan’s, and the deadline is July 8.
The county amateur tournaments include the seniors championship as presented by Kwik Trip at Forest Hills on Saturday, July 27; the women’s amateur championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Saturday, July 27; and the men’s amateur championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. The first 18 holes of the men’s tournament will be played at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek, while players will golf at Drugan’s to wrap up the tournament that Sunday.
The County Amateur tournament is in its 29th year, and tournament director Bob Lamb has fostered its growth throughout his tenure. Last year’s total purse was nearly $9,000, a press release from Lamb stated.
Onalaska native and former University of Wisconsin golfer Ben Skogen won last year’s men’s county am, while Holmen’s Mike Bistodeau won the seniors tournament, and Onalaska’s Sydney Hubbard won her second consecutive women’s championship.
The tournaments are open to players who are either residents of or employed in La Crosse County, or have active memberships at golf courses in the county. All players must have a current USGA handicap card. Entry fees for the seniors and women’s tournaments are $60 and due with a registration form by July 15. The men’s entry fee is $105, and due with a form on July 22.
Registration for the tournaments can be found at boblamboutdoors.com and the websites of the participating courses.
