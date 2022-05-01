Local golf: Sam Bowman wins TRGA event in Viroqua

VIROQUA — Onalaska's Sam Bowman shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the men's championship flight for the Three Rivers Golf Association's VPP Group/Big Sky Cattle event at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Sunday.

Bowman beat Jake Krause and John Percy — they tied for second place at 78 — by four shots.

Viola's Kevin Marchant was the champion in the first flight with an 82, and Viroqua's Chuck Whitney won the second flight with an 85. Onalaska's Bob Roers won the third flight (86) and La Crosse's Bob Cagle the gold division (90). Cagle and La Crosse's Michael DeYoe both shot 90, but Cagle won the tiebreaker.