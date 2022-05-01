 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
TRGA

Local golf: Sam Bowman wins TRGA event in Viroqua

  • 0

VIROQUA — Onalaska's Sam Bowman shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the men's championship flight for the Three Rivers Golf Association's VPP Group/Big Sky Cattle event at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Sunday.

Bowman beat Jake Krause and John Percy — they tied for second place at 78 — by four shots.

Viola's Kevin Marchant was the champion in the first flight with an 82, and Viroqua's Chuck Whitney won the second flight with an 85. Onalaska's Bob Roers won the third flight (86) and La Crosse's Bob Cagle the gold division (90). Cagle and La Crosse's Michael DeYoe both shot 90, but Cagle won the tiebreaker.

Stacey McIlquham won the women's championship with an 80.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sarah Nurse talks Crazylegs, Olympics, women's hockey future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News