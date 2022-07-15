Local golf: Steinhofer leads by two strokes in Western Wisconsin Open

HOLMEN – In the first round of the Western Wisconsin Open at Drugan’s Castle Mound, Andrew Steinhofer shot 5-under 65 and claimed a two-stroke lead over Dieter Zuehlke and Carson Brock.

Steinhofer, who has never won the event previously, made the turn at even par but caught fire on the back nine, recording an eagle on No. 11 and making three-consecutive birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

“For some reason I usually don’t play this course well, so it was nice to actually play well,” Steinhofer said after the round. “I hit a good shot into the par-5 (No. 11), made a four-footer for eagle, and hit some wedges close.

Behind Zuehlke and Brock, a pair of top-three finishers from last year’s tournament carded rounds of 2-under 68. Keegan Drugan, the head golf professional at Drugan’s Castle Mound and the runner-up in 2021, made birdie on each of his last three holes to finish tied for fourth at the tournament’s midpoint. 2021 third-place finisher Jake Dunn joined Drugan at 2-under, playing both the front nine and back nine in 34 strokes.

While rain in the Coulee Region on Friday morning forced the first round to be delayed by one hour, several players commented positively on the course conditions considering the weather.

“I thought the course was going to be completely damp, but it drained super nicely today,” Drugan said. “The greens were a little softer than I’m used to, but they rolled well.”

“It’s really sandy out here, so once the rain was gone, it dried out and it was beautiful,” Dunn added.

The final group out on the course in the championship flight consisted of Drugan, Dunn, Tyler Church and Max Hosking, who won the tournament last year. Hosking birdied No. 18 on Friday to get back to level par and is five shots off the lead heading into the final round.

Hosking, Church, Drugan and Dunn kept things loose on the course, cracking jokes and making light-hearted jabs at each other throughout the round. Drugan attributed his closing stretch of birdies to a Michelob Ultra beer he cracked open and sipped on the 16th tee box.

“I got a lot of buddies in this tournament, in the whole field,” Drugan said. “We want to be competitive, and we want people to grind and play well, but when you hit a bad shot, you want to be able to joke about it to.”

The tournament, which was formerly known as the Lawn Care Specialists Open, also features a first, second and third flight championship.

Bob Geary holds the 18-hole lead in the first flight after a round of 4-over 74. Greg Johnson is one shot back, and Jeff Zielke sits two shots behind Geary.

In the second flight, Steve Wineski leads after shooting 3-over in his final nine holes to card a 10-over 80. 7 golfers are within three shots of the lead, however, setting up for an exciting finish on Saturday.

The third flight looks to be a two-horse race, as Curt McIlquham made two birdies en route to a 11-over 81 and Eric Davidson trails by four strokes. Davidson has a five-stroke cushion over the next-closest competitor.

The second and final round begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, with the leaders in the championship teeing off at 11:20 a.m. The championship-flight winner will earn $750, and winners of the first, second and third flights will each earn $225.