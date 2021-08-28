Local golf: Strong finish gives Drew Schroeder a narrow lead in County Am

HOLMEN — Drew Schroeder was about 130 yards from the pin after his tee shot, and he knew he could get aggressive on his approach with the greens soft from Friday’s rain.
So that’s what the Holmen High School graduate did.
Schroeder’s second shot landed 10 feet from the hole and barely moved from where it hit, which brought out an “Oooohhhh” from the small gallery that had gathered near the 18th green at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
He then calmly made his uphill birdie putt, which was met with a louder round of applause and cheers.
The sequence capped off an impressive finish to Schroeder’s round on Saturday and secured his spot alone atop the championship flight leaderboard heading into Day 2 of the La Crosse County Amateur Men’s Golf Championship as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse.
Schroeder was 3-over-par on the front nine but responded by carding a 5-under 30 on the back, including birdies on the final four holes, to finish with a 2-under 68 on the first day of the 36-hole tournament, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 7-8 but was postponed because of rain.
Joe Weber and Jake Dunn are tied for second and trail Schroeder by only one stroke as the County Am moves to The Golf Club at Cedar Creek for Sunday’s final round. Eric Olson (70), Paul Williamson (71) and Tom McClintock (71) are also well within striking distance.
“I just got to good yardage,” Schroeder said. “When I can get to good yardages out here — especially, you know, it’s my home course — I’m just so used to it.”
He had a rocky start to his day, though, including a three-putt for double bogey on No. 2 after a good drive. Schroeder quickly made up for the mistake with a birdie on the par-4 third hole, but a bogey on No. 4 erased it.
Another three-putt — this one on the par-4 eighth — overshadowed an approach that put him within 15 feet of the hole.
“On the front nine, nothing was really working. I was kind of all over the place,” Schroeder said. “... It’s just all about grinding it and staying with it. Hit a solid shot here and keep working through the round.”
He had two such shots on No. 11 — a par-5 — before making an eagle putt, which helped build confidence on the green. A three-putt on the par-4 13th threatened to upend his momentum, but Schroeder made a par putt on No. 14 — a par-3 — before he closed his round with four straight birdies.
“I think it was the par putt on (No.) 14,” Schroeder said when asked what allowed him to finish strong. “I hit a really bad tee shot on (No.) 14. I chipped up to probably like 10 feet. It was kind of a sliding left-to-right (putt), I made that.”
In addition to continuing to putt well, Schroeder said he needs to clean up his driving if he is able to maintain his advantage over Weber and Dunn. Those three make up the final grouping, which is scheduled to tee off at 11:33 a.m. Sunday.
Weber, who was part of Schroeder’s group on Saturday, shot a 36 on the front and a 33 on the back for his 69, while Dunn shot a 34 on the front and a 35 on the back.
“(Weber is) the kind of guy where he does everything well, and he’s fun to play with because it’s fun to play with guys who can play like he does,” Schroeder said. “... I play with Jake every Monday with league and stuff, so I’m excited to go out and play with him.”
Dunn is trying to win back-to-back County Am titles; he trailed by two strokes in 2020 before coming back for his first championship. He knows, then, how to find ways to win, though Drugan’s — his preferred course of the two — hosted the final round last year.
Still, he’s pleased that another title is within reach.
“You can lose a golf tournament on the first day; you can’t win it,” Dunn said. “So just being in the hunt is all you’re looking for.”
FIRST FLIGHT: Trevor Schutlz carded a 73 and holds a one-stroke lead over Nick Dobbins. Both shot 36s on the front nine before Schutlz edged ahead on the back.
Bruce Lindseth shot a 34 on the front nine but followed with a 41 on the back for his 75, which has him in third.
SECOND FLIGHT: Rahn Pischke and Gavin Olson each carded a 36 on one nine — Pischke on the front and Olson on the back — but Pischke holds a three-stroke advantage.
Pischke carded a 40 on the back for his 76, while Olson shot a 43 on the front for his 79.
THIRD FLIGHT: Keith Seidel and Andrew Lindseth are tied for the lead after shooting 85s. Jeremiah Shimshak trails them by one stroke.
FOURTH FLIGHT: Monte Jacobson (82) holds a three-stroke lead over Brandon Uffelman.
