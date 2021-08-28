Local golf: Strong finish gives Drew Schroeder a narrow lead in County Am

“I just got to good yardage,” Schroeder said. “When I can get to good yardages out here — especially, you know, it’s my home course — I’m just so used to it.”

He had a rocky start to his day, though, including a three-putt for double bogey on No. 2 after a good drive. Schroeder quickly made up for the mistake with a birdie on the par-4 third hole, but a bogey on No. 4 erased it.

Another three-putt — this one on the par-4 eighth — overshadowed an approach that put him within 15 feet of the hole.

“On the front nine, nothing was really working. I was kind of all over the place,” Schroeder said. “... It’s just all about grinding it and staying with it. Hit a solid shot here and keep working through the round.”

He had two such shots on No. 11 — a par-5 — before making an eagle putt, which helped build confidence on the green. A three-putt on the par-4 13th threatened to upend his momentum, but Schroeder made a par putt on No. 14 — a par-3 — before he closed his round with four straight birdies.

“I think it was the par putt on (No.) 14,” Schroeder said when asked what allowed him to finish strong. “I hit a really bad tee shot on (No.) 14. I chipped up to probably like 10 feet. It was kind of a sliding left-to-right (putt), I made that.”