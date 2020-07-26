Local golf: Tom McClintock wins La Crosse County Am Seniors championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom McClintock shot an even-par 71 to win the championship flight of the Kwik Trip La Crosse County Seniors Amateur Golf Championship at Forest Hills Golf Course on Sunday.

McClintock held off second-place Paul Williamson and Mike Bistodeau -- both shot rounds of 72 -- in a championship field of 22 competitors. He shot a 33 on the front nine and 38 on the back, while Williamson and Bistodeau both shot 36 on the front and back nines.

Terry Thienes, Joe Hightower and Donald E. Colburn all shot 74 to tie for third place, while Pete Kohnert had a 75 and placed sixth in the championship flight.

Paul Bruha won the first flight with an 80, which was one shot better than Rahn Pischke and two better than Scott Hackworth. Al Lindsay was fourth with an 85 and Leon McNutt fifth with an 86.

Daniel M. Breeden shot an 84 and was victorious among those golfing in the second flight. Bob Roers placed second (85) and was followed by Bob Cagle (90), Marv Davis (92) and Jim Dolesy (92).

There was also a flight for super seniors with net scores used. James Freng shot an 81 with a net 73 to beat Monte Jacobson (74) and Robert Schoen (74). Jacobson shot an 85 and Schoen an 84. Bill Burke (76) and Marty J. Gora (77) followed after shooting respective rounds of 95 and 92.

