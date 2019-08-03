ONALASKA — It seemed counterintuitive when the thought was presented, but as he thought about it for a second, Tyler Church had to admit it might have merit.
The Holmen High School and Cardinal Stritch University graduate isn’t playing as much golf as he has in the past, but the extra rest might be helping him play his best.
Church, 22, is in sole possession of the lead after one round of the La Crosse County Amateur Men’s Golf Championships as presented by Pepsi-Cola of La Crosse. Church’s 3-under-par 68 at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek was anchored by a strong run on the front nine in which he birdied four of six holes and got ahead of the 28-player field in the championship flight.
Ben Skogen sits two strokes behind Church after carding a 70, while recent Holmen grad Cody Dirks (71) is alone in third place after a steamy day on the course. Temperatures rose to the low 90s.
Not having the grind of consistent practices as he did while he played for Holmen and Cardinal Stritch has made golf more of a leisure activity, and he’s responding with strong play.
“Since I’m not forced to practice anymore, I can just go out when I want. I don’t know. It seems to be working. Maybe I should’ve been doing this all along,” Church said with a laugh.
One wouldn’t be able to tell Church wasn’t playing as frequently judging by his putter.
He was on fire on the greens, sinking birdie putts from distance and not giving away strokes.
“I think I putted really well,” Church said steps away from the 18th green. “I made a couple 15-foot, par-putt saves, and I was reading (the greens) pretty well today. I got the ball off the tee pretty well today, too. I was never really in any trouble.”
Church, who won the Lawn Care Specialists Open last month, sank a long putt from the front edge of the 17th green for his final birdie of the day. He never fared worse than bogey on any hole and finished with six birdies.
“When you get a putt that long, you’re just trying to lag it up there,” he said of his putt on 17. “I wasn’t trying to make it by any means, but it went in, so it was a bonus.”
The second round of the 36-hole tournament is at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen — the course at which he won the Lawn Care Specialists Open. He said he feels comfortable at the course and is excited for the competition.
“I feel really good about Drugan’s. I played really well there earlier this year, so hopefully I can play well again,” he said.
Skogen, the 24-year-old returning champion, was in the final group Saturday with Church, and was just one stroke behind him when his approach shot on 18 hit the cart path and bounced an extra 10 yards from the green. His chip had to avoid a tree just in front of his lie, but he found the green and two-putted for bogey.
The Onalaska product and former University of Wisconsin golfer consistently saved par any time he found trouble, and stayed in contention.
“I just played solid. I hit a lot of fairways, hit greens,” Skogen said. “I was pretty happy with how I played.
“My dad always says, ‘You can’t win it on the first day, but you can lose it.’ So I definitely didn’t lose it, I’m right there.”
Recovery shots could be a key on Sunday at Drugan’s, where there are no water hazards but plenty of trees and bunkers that can derail a golfer’s rhythm.
Dirks, playing in his first County Am, bounced back from a double bogey on No. 3 to tally two birdies on the front nine and another two on the back.
