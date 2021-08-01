Local Golf: Williamson wins fifth senior County Am Seniors championship

It’s been a good week for Paul Williamson.
Actually, in reality it’s been a pretty good year for him.
After committing to a new workout regimen that focused on building upper body strength over the winter, the sweet swinging lefty has dropped his handicap by as much as four shots this summer. The results have shown brightly in the past week with a first place finish at a Wisconsin State Golf Association senior tour event at La Crosse Country Club on Monday, before tying for first place in another WSGA senior tour event at Cedar Creek on Tuesday.
But Sunday was the icing on the cake to his week.
Williamson outlasted partner Pete Kohnert to win his record fifth La Crosse County Seniors Amateur Golf Championship by shooting a 1-over par 72 in the championship flight at Forest Hills Golf Course Sunday.
It was Williamson’s 12th overall La Crosse County Am title after he won seven men’s championships. This was his first County Am Seniors championship since 2016.
“It’s been a pretty good week for me,” Williamson said with a laugh.
Kohnert finished tied for second with Mike Bistodeau with a 73, followed by Tony Friedl (76) and Donald E. Colburn (77). Last year’s champ, Tom McClintock, couldn’t play due to an injury.
Williamson was cruising through the first nine, shooting a 33, but quickly found himself in trouble on the back nine thanks to a tee shot on 14 that found water.
“I was thinking, ‘hey, I’m going to go 4-under here,” Williamson said. “I was rolling along for a while, but it just kind of fell apart.”
It gave life to Kohnert, who last won in 2015, as well as four-time champ Bistodeau. But it was Kohnert and Williamson, who were tied entering hole No. 18. With a county championship on the line Williamson hit his tee shot straight and his approach shot just missed the bunker, before he laid it onto the green where he made his par shot.
Kohnert, meanwhile, didn’t miss the bunker. His chip went over the green and he couldn’t recover, giving Williamson his record fifth title — breaking a tie with Bistodeau.
“I love this tournament,” Williamson said. “It’s an awesome trophy, it has a great figurine. The course was in great shape. ... Pete and I had a cozy day together. It didn’t feel like it was a long day or anything. We’re pretty good friends and it was just a good time.”