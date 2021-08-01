Local Golf: Williamson wins fifth senior County Am Seniors championship

Williamson was cruising through the first nine, shooting a 33, but quickly found himself in trouble on the back nine thanks to a tee shot on 14 that found water.

“I was thinking, ‘hey, I’m going to go 4-under here,” Williamson said. “I was rolling along for a while, but it just kind of fell apart.”

It gave life to Kohnert, who last won in 2015, as well as four-time champ Bistodeau. But it was Kohnert and Williamson, who were tied entering hole No. 18. With a county championship on the line Williamson hit his tee shot straight and his approach shot just missed the bunker, before he laid it onto the green where he made his par shot.

Kohnert, meanwhile, didn’t miss the bunker. His chip went over the green and he couldn’t recover, giving Williamson his record fifth title — breaking a tie with Bistodeau.

“I love this tournament,” Williamson said. “It’s an awesome trophy, it has a great figurine. The course was in great shape. ... Pete and I had a cozy day together. It didn’t feel like it was a long day or anything. We’re pretty good friends and it was just a good time.”

