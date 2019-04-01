Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Tomah at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Westby, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at West Salem, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Seneca vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Prairie du Chien vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.; Mondovi at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Coulee—G-E-T at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Hillsboro, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Seneca at De Soto, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; West Salem at La Crescent, 4:30 p.m.; Westby at Prairie du Chien, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Baraboo, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Logan, Sparta at Mondovi Invitational (Saint Mary’s), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Iowa Wesleyan JV at Western (2), 1 p.m.

