HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Aquinas. Coulee—West Salem at Onalaska Luther. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Holmen; Black River Falls at Mauston, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central at West Salem; Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska; Mauston at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Viroqua co-op vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Logan co-op at Platteville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Caledonia/Houston at Zumbrota-Mazeppa triangular.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
