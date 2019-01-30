Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Aquinas. Coulee—West Salem at Onalaska Luther. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Holmen; Black River Falls at Mauston, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central at West Salem; Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska; Mauston at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Viroqua co-op vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Logan co-op at Platteville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Caledonia/Houston at Zumbrota-Mazeppa triangular.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

