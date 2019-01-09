Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Westby at West Salem; Viroqua at Onalaska Luther; Black River Falls at Arcadia. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at G-E-T.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—La Farge at De Soto.

GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Sparta, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Coulee—Viroqua co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—West Salem/Bangor at Viroqua, 6:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m. SWC—Platteville/Belmont at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia co-op triangular; La Crescent at GMLOS, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

WRESTLING: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

