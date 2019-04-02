HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Chippewa Falls (2), 3:30 p.m.; West Salem at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Cashton at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.; Central at La Crescent, 5 p.m.; Aquinas at Westby, 5 p.m.; Lancaster at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; De Soto at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.; Winona at Caledonia, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: MVC—Logan vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek fields, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Tomah, 5 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; Westby at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Cashton at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Chippewa Falls at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Sparta at Richland Center, 5 p.m.; Logan at Mauston, 6:45 p.m.; Arcadia vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Central at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Viroqua vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Holmen Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: Exhibition—UW-La Crosse at Viterbo (2), 3 p.m.
