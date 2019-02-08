Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Westby at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Holmen, 2 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 3 p.m.; Cashton at North Crawford, 6:30 p.m.; Decorah at Prairie du Chien, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 5:30 p.m. Nonconference—Alma/Pepin vs. Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 11 a.m.; Westby vs. Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 12:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Hopkins (Minn.), 12:30 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro, 12:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Cashton, 2:30 p.m.; Mauston at Onalaska Luther, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien at Platteville Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor at Wisconsin Rapids Tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Hayward, 1 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids (includes Logan/Central/West Salem, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas), 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAA regionals—Division 1 at Holmen (includes Holmen, Logan/Central, Onalaska/Luther, Sparta, Tomah), 10:30 a.m. Division 2 at Prairie du Chien (includes Prairie du Chien), 10 a.m.; Division 2 at Black River Falls (includes Black River Falls/Lincoln), 10 a.m.; Division 2 at Mauston (includes Arcadia, Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Viroqua, West Salem/Bangor, Westby), 10:30 a.m. Division 3 at Aquinas (includes Aquinas, Cashton, Coulee Christian, De Soto), 10:30 a.m.; Division 3 at Brookwood (includes Brookwood), 10:30 a.m.; Division 3 at Durand (includes Blair-Taylor), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 5 p.m. MCAC—Western at Rochester, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 3 p.m. MCAC—Western at Rochester, 1 p.m.

BOWLING: Viterbo at GLBC Tournament in Freeport, Ill.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Maranatha Baptist at Viterbo, 11 a.m.; Dordt College (Iowa) at Viterbo, 3 p.m.

