HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Holmen. Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther. Dairyland—Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at G-E-T; Westby at Viroqua. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Necedah at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:30 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Central; Arcadia at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Onalaska, 6 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at West Salem co-op, 6:30 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Westby, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Caledonia at Byron, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Reedsburg at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Chatfield triangular, 5 p.m..
COLLEGE
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: CCAC—Viterbo vs. Robert Morris (Ill.) at Judson (Ill.), 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Viterbo at Judson (Ill.), 4 p.m.
