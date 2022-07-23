Local sports: Features Fieldhouse on its way to West Salem

WEST SALEM — The light bulb went off in Jason Slusser’s brain as someone else was picking it for information.

The end result from a conversation started when another business owner wanted to learn about setting up a bowling center will be a facility that can be used for activities of all kinds by residents of both the Coulee Region and beyond.

Slusser made official in a Facebook post on Thursday that the Features Fieldhouse is on its way, and he said Friday that the current target for its completion is April of 2023.

“They wanted to talk about how hard (a bowling center) is to maintain, the machines and all that stuff,” said Slusser, who owns Features Sports Bar and said that target date is very fluid. “They have an athletic facility and wanted to add a bowling center to give kids and parents something to do while they were there.

“It clicked in my head that I should do the same, but opposite, because I already have the bowling center. I did my market research, and there is nothing in this area like (this).”

Slusser quickly started planning a fieldhouse that he believes is needed in the area. It will be positioned behind the Features Sports Bar in West Salem and have two full-size high school basketball courts as the basis for its design.

That space can also be used for youth basketball courts — there will be 16 basketball hoops — along with four volleyball courts and four pickleball courts.

“We also do a lot of live music out here, not that this is going to be used primarily for that,” Slusser said. “It will hold about 1,000 people, which can hold a decent show.”

Trade shows are another possibility for the space, which could be of good size for events that may not work at larger places like the La Crosse Center.

The No. 1 purpose, though, is for athletics, and the people of that world are already taking notice.

Less than 24 hours after his Facebook post, Slusser had already been contacted by three clubs that wanted to set up a meeting time to discuss the facility.

Slusser wanted to make sure the pickleball courts were included in the facility because of the popularity of the game and the fact that it can be played by people of all ages and skill levels.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America right now,” he said. “It’s becoming huge.”

Slusser said there would be a mezzanine above the playing surface that seats 80 people and would be a place for parents to lounge and watch their kids compete. Concessions, of course, will also be part of the facility as it aims to fill a need in the community.

Slusser is looking for sponsored events to fill the building during summers and weekends.