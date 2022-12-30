Local sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball makes comeback against Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Holmen girls basketball team trailed Rice Lake by eight at halftime, but a huge second half led them to a 61-50 road victory.

The Vikings (4-6) were down 30-22 at halftime, but a 20-0 run over the opening eight minutes of the second half propelled them to their third road win of the season.

Junior guard Sydney Valiska had 18 points and led a trio of double-digit scorers for Holmen. Sophomore guard Danika Rebhahn scored 14 points while junior forward Izzy Jahr had 11.

Eliana Sheplee had a game-high 30 points for the Warriors (4-4) while Adaline Sheplee added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 46, Cashton 32

ELROY, Wis. — The Panthers (7-1) shut down the Eagles (4-2) defensively, allowing only 10 points in the first half.

Senior guard Brady Uppena led Royall with 19 points while fellow senior guard Bryce Olson and senior forward Gabe Keenan each added eight. Cashton was led by junior guard Connor Butzler with 12 points.

Nonconference

Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout

Madison LaFollette 57, Onalaska 53

MEQUON — After winning five of their first six, the Hilltoppers (5-3) dropped their second-straight game by a slim margin against the Lancers.

Onalaska junior guard Evan Anderson had 23 points and sophomore T.J. Stuttley added 22. Madison LaFollette was led by 16 points from Arhman Lewis and 10 more from Mason Kleinsmith.

Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic

Winona Cotter 43, Prairie du Chien 37

WINONA — The Blackhawks (1-8) nearly ended their four-game losing streak, coming up just short against the Ramblers.

Onalaska Luther 81, Mondovi 62

MONDOVI, Wis. — The Knights (6-1) saw their bench record 25 points to the Buffaloes nine, helping them to the road win.

Kodi Miller had a game-high 17 points for Luther. Synclair Byus had 15 off the bench.

Mondovi’s Karod Glakner had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Stratford Holiday Tournament

Owen-Withee 57, Bangor 51

STRATFORD, Wis. — The Cardinals (4-2) fell short of a tournament victory against Owen-Withee.

Bangor senior guard Tanner Jones and Owen-Withee senior forward Logan Amacher each ended with identical point totals of 23. The difference may have been Amacher’s teammate Carter Klabon, who had 13 second half points among his 19 total.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Bobbers Burger Winter Classic

Wisconsin Rapids 1, Tomah/Sparta

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A first period goal by Carter Morrison — assisted by Pagel Jax — lifted the Red Raiders to a win over Tomah/Sparta.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Dakota Wesleyan 78, Viterbo 75

The V-Hawks (7-7) fell back to an even record with a loss to the Tigers, allowing a pair of 20-point performances from the visitors.

Kallan Herman scored 25 points and Blaze Lubbers added 21 in the Tigers (7-7) win. Herman shot 5-for-10 from the 3-point line while the pair combined to go 16-for-28 from the field.

Viterbo’s loss comes despite shooting 49.1% from the field, a full six percent better than Dakota Wesleyan. Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel had a team-high 15 points.