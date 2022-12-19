Local sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball starts busy week with win over G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The Tomah High School boys basketball team took care of their road nonconference matchup with G-E-T on Monday, winning 61-58.

Junior wing Cody Schmidtz had another game-leading performance scoring, providing the RedHawks (2-3) with 20 points. It still wasn’t enough to top the Timberwolves (2-4).

Tomah was led by senior forward Tom Hesse with 16 points. Not far behind was senior guard Brady Plueger with 15 and junior guard added 13.

G-E-T saw contributions from junior forward Braden Anibas with 16 points. Senior guard Will Mack added nine.

The Timberwolves still have two more games this week, facing Adams-Friendship on Tuesday and Arcadia on Thursday, both at home. The RedHawks will head to West Salem on Thursday to try and rebound against the Panthers.

Onalaska Luther 93, Sparta 68

SPARTA — The Knights (5-1) dominated their road game against the Spartans (2-6) behind 22 points from senior guard Kodi Miller.

Junior forward Logan Bahr added 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 19 points. The Spartans were led by 17 points from senior wing Layden Bender.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Aquinas 2, Black River Falls 1 (OT)

Owen Hoehn scored both the tying goal and the overtime goal in the Avalanches' win over the Tigers.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mount Mercy 95, Viterbo 92

The V-Hawks (7-6) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, but were in a one-score game late until the clock expired.

Senior forward Robert Cunitz has a game-high 23 points but Viterbo was undone by a pair of 22-point performances by Ryan Bartley and Anthony Horton, Jr.

Junior forward Jack Monis added 22 points for the V-Hawks and freshman forward Ben Olson had 20.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hoop ‘N Surf Classic

Arizona Christian 84, Viterbo 76

HILO, Hawaii — Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon scored 29 points, but the V-Hawks (2-10) lost the lead in the second half against the Firestorm.

Arizona Christian was led by Alyssa Alvarez with 34 points, including 7-for-10 3-point shooting.

Junior guard Julia Salmen and senior guard Sophie Leinfelder gave Viterbo a boost off the bench — Salmen scoring 12 and Leinfelder added 10.