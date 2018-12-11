Viterbo’s Nilssen earns NSAA honors
Alyssa Nilssen, a 5-foot-9 junior guard for the Viterbo University women’s basketball team (6-5), was named the North Star Athletic Association player of the week for the week ending Dec. 8. Nilssen, from Wilson, Wis., averaged 18.5 points and 11 rebounds as the V-Hawks went 1-1 last week.
Nilssen scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in a 81-74 loss to Wartburg, then had 18 points and 18 rebounds in a 72-61 win over River Falls. It was her fifth double-double of the season.
TICHY GETS RECOGNITION, TOO: Viterbo men’s basketball senior Jason Tichy was named NSAA player of the week.
Tichy, a 6-4 forward from Springville, Iowa, scored 63 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists. He was 23-for-45 from the field (51.1 percent) including nine 3-pointers.
Bryce Edwards, Nick Church lead Spartans
SPARTA — Sparta High School’s Bryce Edwards scored 19 points, and Nick Church’s 17 helped the Spartans (3-1) defeat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Monday, 78-57, in nonconference play.
Edwards scored 15 of his points in the second half.
Sawyer Schmidt led the Red Hawks (2-1) with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kickapoo quiets Brookwood
VIOLA, Wis. — The Kickapoo High School girls basketball team defeated Brookwood on Monday, 52-29.
The Panthers held Brookwood (2-4) to seven first-half points. Kate Hyatt led the Falcons with 10 points.
Three Badgers named All-Americans
Three University of Wisconsin football players were named All-Americans by the Associated Press Monday morning.
Doak Walker Award winning running back Jonathan Taylor along with guard Beau Benzschawel were named AP All-America first team while guard Michael Dieter was named to the AP’s second team.
With three representatives, Wisconsin was tied for fourth with the most players honors.
Alabama led the way with four first-teamers and six overall, followed by Clemson (three first-teamers and four overall), and Oklahoma (two and four).
