HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Central, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Ashland at Sparta, 6 p.m.; Logan at Central, 7:30 p.m. Division 3: Mauston at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Elk Mound, 7 p.m. Division 4: Brookwood at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m. Division 5: Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Gilmanton at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor; De Soto at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA sectional semifinals—Sauk Prairie co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: WIAA sectional semifinals—Onalaska co-op at Rock County co-op, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC Tournament, first round.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: CCAC—Viterbo at Trinity Christian (Ill.), 6 p.m.
