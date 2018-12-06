HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T; West Salem at Arcadia; Westby at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Stevens Point at Central; Loyal at Blair-Taylor; Rochester Lourdes at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Logan at Aquinas; Holmen at Sparta. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 6 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Logan/Central quadrangular at PEG, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Fond du Lac vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Rhinelander co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: MCAC—Western at Rainy River, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Western at Rainy River, 5:30 p.m.; UW-River Falls at Viterbo.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa), 7 p.m.
