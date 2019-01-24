HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Logan; Aquinas at Onalaska. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Royall at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Central, Elkader. Nonconference—Portage at Tomah; Osseo-Fairchild at Arcadia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Sparta. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 6 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Central, Elkader.
WRESTLING: MVC—Holmen at Sparta, 6:45 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Dakota State at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Dakota State at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Wheaton (Ill.) Invitational.
