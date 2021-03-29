 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 29
Local sports schedule for Monday, March 29

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Necedah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.

