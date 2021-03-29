Local sports schedule for Monday, March 29

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Necedah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Necedah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Onalaska High School graduate Matt Thomas is on the move for the first time in his NBA career.
Behind a strong defensive effort and the playmaking ability of junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke, the RiverHawks erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.
Logan High School football coach Casey Knoble was happy to say that this week has seemed like more of a game week than he'd ever anticipated.
Finding a quick advantage can be key to transitioning through the unique experience of a five-game football season.
Central returns three returners on the offensive line in senior Jackson Servais, senior Austin Beitlich and junior Elliot Giese.
There have been a number of consistencies within the Bangor High School football team over the past several years.
Had one rebound gone the other way toward the end of Monday night’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal, the top-seeded Caledonia High School boys bas…
The Holmen High School football team's defense was ready to play Friday night.
Caledonia struggled to make shots and committed costly turnovers, but the Warriors executed when it mattered as they escaped with a 59-55 win over the Bulldogs.
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team had another strong start to a season Friday with a 47-0 victory over Wauzeka-Steuben/Sene…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.