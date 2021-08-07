 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Saturday, August 7
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Division II Central Plains Tournament—Wahpeton, N.D. vs. La Crescent at Waupun, 9 a.m.; Viroqua vs. Antigo at Waupun, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Minnesota Mud Puppies at La Crosse Loggers, 6:05 p.m.

AMATEUR

MVL FINAL FOUR: Viroqua vs. Sparta Miller at Veteran Memorial Park, Coon Valley, noon; Chaseburg/Coon Valley vs. Holmen at Veteran Memorial Park, Coon Valley, 2:30 p.m.; championship to follow.

 

