HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Neillsville at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Logan at Marshfield, 4:15 p.m.; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Luther College Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Prairie du Chien, 2:30 p.m.; Houston, Lansing-New Albin Kee at Decorah Tournament.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Tomah, West Salem co-op at Baraboo Invitational, 10 a.m.; Holmen, Onalaska co-op, Sparta at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Madison Memorial vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. Mequon Homestead at Wisconsin Dells, 3 p.m.; Waupaca at West Salem/Bangor, 3 p.m.; Milton/Fort Atkinson at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.; La Crescent at Southwest Christian (Chaska), 3:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Fond du Lac co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Tomah, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Viroqua, Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 8 a.m.; Holmen at Waunakee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sparta at Bay Port Invitational, 9:15 a.m.; Tomah Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Logan/Central Invitational at Logan, 10 a.m.; Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire North Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: MCAC—Western at Hibbing, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Buena Vista (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.; Viterbo at UW-River Falls, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: MCAC—Western at Hibbing, 1 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Dubuque (Iowa), 2 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at North Central (Ill.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.