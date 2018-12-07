Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Neillsville at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Logan at Marshfield, 4:15 p.m.; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Luther College Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Prairie du Chien, 2:30 p.m.; Houston, Lansing-New Albin Kee at Decorah Tournament.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Tomah, West Salem co-op at Baraboo Invitational, 10 a.m.; Holmen, Onalaska co-op, Sparta at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 11 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Madison Memorial vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 2 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. Mequon Homestead at Wisconsin Dells, 3 p.m.; Waupaca at West Salem/Bangor, 3 p.m.; Milton/Fort Atkinson at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m.; La Crescent at Southwest Christian (Chaska), 3:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Fond du Lac co-op vs. Black River Falls co-op at Tomah, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Viroqua, Prairie du Chien at Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 8 a.m.; Holmen at Waunakee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sparta at Bay Port Invitational, 9:15 a.m.; Tomah Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Logan/Central Invitational at Logan, 10 a.m.; Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire North Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: MCAC—Western at Hibbing, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Buena Vista (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m.; Viterbo at UW-River Falls, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: MCAC—Western at Hibbing, 1 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Dubuque (Iowa), 2 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at North Central (Ill.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

