Local sports schedule for Tuesday, July 13

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Sparta at Onalaska, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at St. Cloud Rox, 6:35 p.m.
They hold a one-stroke lead over Jake Dunn entering Saturday's final round.
HOLMEN — Max Hosking wasted little time breaking open a very close tournament on Saturday at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
Marques Johnson knew the Milwaukee Bucks would be a different team this season with the addition of Jrue Holiday.
It isn’t a stretch to say that things didn’t go well for the Milwaukee Bucks during the first two games of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.
ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team kept its unbeaten season alive by winning twice at it own invitational on Saturday.
WEST SALEM — Jack Hehli knew the opportunity that he was going to get, but he also understood the amount of work it would take to make the exp…
The Loggers scored five runs in the final two innings but couldn't erase an eight-run deficit.
Ronnie Sweeny, Poncho Ruiz and Michael Dixon II are helping fuel the offensive resurgence.
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Central High School's Dylan Lapic pitched the final five innings for the West team and drove in a pair of runs with a hit at t…
The La Crosse Loggers began the second half of the Northwoods League season the same way they ended the first half -- with a victory.
