Local sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 17

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stout, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.
The Aquinas and Bangor high school girls basketball teams received No. 1 seeds for the upcoming WIAA sectional tournament.
BANGOR — The Bangor High School girls basketball team set up a third meeting with Cashton this season by ending Melrose-Mindoro’s season short…
The Blugolds have now won five straight regional titles.
Bri Bahr said she only started shooting because the shot was there.
Cale Anderson has been near the top of the mountain since he joined the Viroqua High School wrestling team as a freshman.
ONALASKA — As good as the opposing defense was, the Onalaska High School girls basketball team was able to pick it apart possession by possess…
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team knew that it had a tall task awaiting it on Friday night.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — As his La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball teammates navigated the full-court pressure that Chatfield was apply…
Holmen High School junior Parker Kratochvill wrestled his way to a fourth-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at K…
The chatter began while celebrating a big day at Wausau East High School, and Aquinas wrestling coach Deke Stanek wasn’t disappointed to hear it.
